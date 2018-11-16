Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Just Confirmed Their Marriage In Two Big Ways

Mere months after announcing their engagement, rumours swirled that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were not just betrothed, but also full-blown married. Was their visit to the New York City Clerk's Office not just for picking up court documents, but also for getting hitched? Though Baldwin stated in a since-deleted tweet that she wasn't married "yet," two big pieces of evidence now suggest that she and Bieber can both be officially called "the Biebers."
Belieb it. On Thursday, Bieber tipped his hand by posting a cute photo of him and his gal walking through a park on Instagram. Totally normal, until you peek the caption: "My wife is awesome."
Now, in a world where everyone has a "wifey," it's not the most obvious piece of evidence. However, it's just one example of how Bieber and Baldwin are proclaiming low-key legal officiality.
On Thursday, per People, Baldwin was spotted at Levi’s new Time Square Flagship store opening in New York City, where she rocked a jacket that could, potentially, honour her new last name. On the back of the fur-trimmed denim jacket was the word "Bieber." Bieber, as in, Mrs. Hailey Bieber?
Maybe! According to People, Baldwin reportedly trademarked the name "Hailey Bieber" last month for the purposes of a clothing line.
It's interesting that these two are seemingly dropping marriage hints as, so far, they've avoided confirming whether or not they became husband and wife. Of course, it's pure speculation as to whether these two are officially hitched in the first place. Maybe Baldwin saw Call Me By Your Name and now thinks she should claim her boyfriend's moniker. Perhaps "wife" is just a cute (albeit confusing?) nickname Bieber gave Baldwin. Or maybe these two are just trolling us all.
Whatever the truth is, Bieber and Baldwin look very happy together — officially wed or not.
