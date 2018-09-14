Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Visited The Marriage Bureau

Justin Bieber and his fiancée Hailey Baldwin were reportedly seen at the New York City Clerk's Office which contains the marriage bureau, the place the couple would need to go to get a marriage license. TMZ caught the couple on the steps to the courthouse, and even got some eyewitness accounts from people who saw the couple there. (One person told the outlet that Bieber thanked the judge for keeping this quiet. Well.)
NYC marriage licenses are tricky things. First of all, you need to wait 24 hours after obtaining them to get married. But also, an NYC marriage license is only valid for 60 days, per the marriage bureau's website. So, if this couple is indeed getting married in the Big Apple, they're doing it in the next two months. What Bieber told the paps two months ago was true: He's really focused on getting married.
