Did Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Just Get Engaged?

After one month of dating, TMZ reports that Bieber proposed to Baldwin Saturday night at a resort in the Bahamas. A fan video that surfaced online showed what seems to be the couple salsa dancing, before Bieber’s security team reportedly instructed everyone to put their phones away and the singer proposed.This is where things get questionable: is that even possible in a public place? Like seriously, it’s Beiber, not the president of the United States, and I hate to say it, but when you get engaged in public your expectation of privacy kind of goes out of the window.