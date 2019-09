Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Made It Official With…Tattoos

The couple have largely taken the task of directing the narrative of their fledgling relationship into their own handheld devices. Most of what we know about their relationship, however “new” and “casual,” has come directly from Grande and Davidson themselves. While there were rumors flying after the two were seen spending most of the evening together at an SNL after party last month, their posts have determined what the public knows about their relationship. As Vanity Fair pointed out, the couple’s flirty interactions started in a way we can all relate to – on social media. As anyone who has tried to flirt with someone over social media knows, comments and tagging are the kindling to igniting the fire of any modern relationship. To say that it has quickly progressed might feel like an understatement.