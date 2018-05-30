Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Now Dressing Up As A Harry Potter Couple

Wingardium Leviosa! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson finally levitated their "casual" relationship from behind the thin veil of Instagram stories and into the spotlight on Wednesday when the Saturday Night Live star posted an adorable photo of the pair dressed in their Hogwarts best.
Davidson captioned the photo, "the chamber of secrets has been opened," seeming to confirm that Angus Filch's beloved cat, Mrs. Norris, is, indeed, out of the bag and that these two are dating FOR REALS. It didn't take a Marauders Map to find Grande's impossibly small footprints in the comment section either, where she left a note so mischievous, even Draco Malfoy would approve: "u tryna slytherin." Did someone just yell, "Avada Kedavra"? 'Cause we are DEAD.
On her account, which has considerably more followers (sorry, Davidson, this isn't a dig, just an observation!), Grande shared a photo of her sweater, which boldly stated the word "Slytherin," as a message to fans not to get it twisted: Her allegiances lie on the dark side, even if Davidson is a self-proclaimed Gryffindor. If this isn't proof that opposites attract, then I don't know what is. Besides, Severus Snape was a Slytherin and that didn't stop him from being madly in love with Lily Potter — and he was a damn hero; don't let anyone tell you otherwise!
The Harry Potter post comes just days after Grande shared a sweet video of the two roasting marshmallows, presumably to be eaten as part of s'mores, to her account. Prior to the posts, Davidson and Grande had flirted with each other online by sprinkling cute emojis and comments on each other's social media posts. Though many were thrilled by the thought the two could be dating, some felt compelled to question whether Davidson, who hasn't shied away from talking about his Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis, should be in a relationship.
"Normally I wouldn't comment on something like this cause like fuck you," he responded on Instagram Stories. "But [I've] been hearing a lot of 'people with BPD can’t be in relationships' talk. I just wanna let you know that’s not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn’t mean that person makes a relationship toxic."
He's absolutely right, and he and Grande should enjoy every moment of their magical new relationship together, haters be damned.
