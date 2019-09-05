Skip navigation!
Ariana Grande
Beauty
A Guide To Ariana Grande's 30+ Tattoo Collection
by
Samantha Sasso
Music
Miley Cyrus’ New Ariana Grande & Lana Del Rey Collab Is Another Breakup ...
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Tattoos
Everything You Need To Know Before Getting A Hand Tattoo
by
Samantha Sasso
Music
Ariana Grande Is Single, Frankie Grande Clarifies
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion News
Ariana Grande Is Suing Forever 21
Mekita Rivas
Sep 5, 2019
Music
Ariana Grande Tells Fans She Still Has Panic Attacks After Canceling Meet & ...
Alejandra Salazar
Aug 31, 2019
Music
Why Isn't Ariana Grande At The VMAs
Kathryn Lindsay
Aug 26, 2019
Music
The Woman Behind The Jonas Brothers & Ariana Grande Shares Their ...
When Ariana Grande wanted to surprise fans and drop “7 Rings” at the last minute on the weekend, she called Wendy Goldstein. When Nick Jonas wanted a N
by
Courtney E. Smith
Pop Culture
Harry Styles Broke Out Some Serious Dance Moves At Ariana Grande’...
Harry Styles has got the moves and he broke them all out during Ariana Grande’s first European show of her Sweetener World Tour at the O2 Arena in London
by
Alexis Reliford
Celebrity Beauty
Ariana Grande's School Picture Proves The Ponytail Is Forever
To know Ariana Grande is to know her love for a dramatic ponytail. In music videos, her signature sky-high pony has gotten its own choreography. In late-ni
by
Rachel Lubitz
Celebrity Beauty
So, You Want To Get Bangs…
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande's
Thank U, Ne...
Update: Last week, Ariana Grande unveiled the packaging for her newest fragrance, Thank U, Next, named after her most recent album. Based on the name and t
by
Rachel Lubitz
Pop Culture
After “Boyfriend,” Fans Are More Curious Than Ever About Ariana G...
Ariana Grande might be keeping quiet about her love life, but fans are more curious than ever after the surprise drop of her new single, “Boyfriend.” T
by
Alejandra Salazar
Music
Ariana Grande's New Song & Music Video "Boyfriend" Is A Playful R...
Ariana Grande has somehow done it again. In between the two parts of her Sweetener/Thank U Next tour, she dropped a new song and music video,”Boyfrie
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
The Ariana Grande x H&M Merch Line Puts Her Best Lyrics On Graphi...
by
Mekita Rivas
TV Shows
Ariana Grande Is Making A Surprising Return To TV
Further proving that few women in entertainment are busier than Ariana Grande, the “Break Up With Your Boyfriend” singer just added another note to her
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
Ariana Grande Apologizes For JonBenét Ramsey Instagram Joke
Ariana Grande issued an apology Sunday night after fans responded negatively to a joke the singer made in the comments of her friend's now-deleted Ins
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
What We Know About "Boyfriend," Ariana Grande's Surprise Song & M...
It’s possible that Ariana Grande, a noted Slytherin, borrowed Hermione’s time turner, because she clearly has more hours in the day than the rest of us
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
Taylor Swift Fans Think An Ariana Grande Collaboration Is Coming
A very specific choice of emoji just sent Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande fans into major theory mode: On Friday, Grande posted an Instagram pic of her wear
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Fashion
Ariana Grande’s New Givenchy Campaign Video Is Here
The summer of #Arivenchy is in full swing. Just last week, Givenchy dropped the first images from Ariana Grande’s debut campaign with the luxury retailer
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande Address Allegations Against Photog...
Serious allegations have been leveled against celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde, whose clients include Childish Gambino, Chance the Rapper, Jhené Aiko, A
by
Channing Hargrove
Music
Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift Swept The VMA Nominations This Year
Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift may not have been frontrunners at the Grammys, but they're getting everything they deserve and then some at MTV's
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Why Ariana Grande, Katy Perry & Demi Lovato Were Hanging Out With...
Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande hung out with music manager Scooter Braun (he handles affairs for the latter two) this weekend as part of a fund
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Meet Toulouse, The Star Of Ariana Grande's
Vogue
Cover
Ariana Grande's first cover of Vogue, which was shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, features the “God Is A Woman” singer in an ext
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Fashion
Ariana Grande Reminds Us That God Is, In Fact, A Woman On The Cov...
Ariana Grande has officially caught Anna Wintour's eye. The “God Is A Woman” singer is on the cover of Vogue for the first time ever. On t
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Ariana Grande Opens Up About Mac Miller's Death In New
Vogue<...
Ariana Grande, her big hat, and tiny dog, Toulouse, are gracing next month's cover of Vogue, and the 26-year-old singer is using the opportunity to fi
by
Morgan Baila
Music
BTS’ Jungkook Says He Felt Inspired By Ariana Grande’s Performance
In case you missed it, BTS's Jungkook is one of Ariana Grande’s biggest fans, and per a new interview the Korean superstar's passion for perfor
by
Alexis Reliford
Celebrity Beauty
Ariana Grande's Favorite $30 Hair Clips Are Coming To Sephora
Update: Ariana Grande is celebrating a lot this week. Today is the fifth anniversary of her hit single “Break Free,” the rest of her Sweetener/
by
Samantha Sasso
Music
Ariana Grande Weighed In On The Scooter Braun & Taylor Swift Dram...
Update: A representative for Ariana Grande tells Refinery29 that the singer's alleged deleted Instastory is fake. The original story continues below.
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Damn, Ariana Grande May Not Be Headed to Netflix After All
Netflix had people buzzing all week with its all-star cast for Ryan Murphy's upcoming adaptation of musical The Prom. However, one prominent starlet m
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
It Was Ariana Grande With BDE From The Start — Not Pete Davidson
On June 26, 2018, The Cut declared that Pete Davidson had Big Dick Energy (“BDE is a quiet confidence and ease with oneself that comes from knowing y
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Rey Are Collaborating On Th...
For fans of Lana Del Rey’s music, summertime has long been synonymous with sadness — but maybe not anymore. Last week, both Miley Cyrus and Ariana Gran
by
Lydia Wang
Music
Inside Ariana Grande's Extremely Chill 26th Birthday
Happy birthday Ariana Grande! Our favorite “Dangerous Woman” has said “Thank U, Next” to being 25, and I promise that's the la
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
23 Reasons You Should Stan Ariana Grande's Ever-Evolving Ponytail
by
Samantha Sasso
