Ariana Grande Gave The “Pin Top” Her Stamp Of Approval

In case you aren’t yet familiar with the pin-top trend, here's a recap. This summer, the shirt, which basically involves a tiny pin or button holding the two frontal panels of a vest together, has been championed by celebs like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Bieber. Last month, Ratajkowski was spotted wearing a Cult Gaia Diem top in blue, while this month Bieber wore a brown, fuzzy version from Jacquemus. The latter also showed an array of pin tops at its La Montagne show in July, signaling that the risqué trend is just getting started.