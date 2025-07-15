How Gabby Thomas Uses Fashion To Channel Her “Alter-Ego” On The Track
In anticipation of the 2025 ESPY Awards on July 16 — which looks back at the 2024 accomplishments of world-class athletes — track and field star Gabby Thomas is looking forward to a brighter future. “I think we're in such a great era for women's sports, and I'm just so proud to be a part of that and to be having that impact on not just the people watching but especially the younger generation,” she tells Refinery29.
The five-time Olympic medalist is nominated for Best Athlete in the Women’s Sports category, following the most recent 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won three gold medals. Thomas’ ESPY category is being sponsored by TJ Maxx, who is also dressing her for the evening. “I'm thrilled to be partnering with TJ Maxx because they're so committed to celebrating women like me who are redefining the game and owning who they are,” Thomas says, hinting she’ll be wearing an all-white “bridal-era” look following her recent engagement to Spencer McManes. "I went with something white with some fluffy, feathery finishes."
When speaking about fashion's recent embracing of athletes, Thomas — who has since the Olympics appeared on the cover of Vogue’s Winter Issue and attended the 2025 Met Gala — says that “this moment for women in sports and fashion is long overdue and very well deserved.” She adds: “Historically, women in sport have been using self-expression and fashion in their sports. We've seen it in track and field for so long. Think about Flo-Jo [Florence Griffith Joyner] and the impact that she's had, and her style and fashion.”
Today, Thomas uses personal style to set her up for success on the track. “One of my favorite parts about race day is dressing up and kind of tapping into that alter-ego version of myself. And just tapping into that energy through what I'm wearing, through how I'm doing my hair, and just the whole look,” Thomas says. “One thing about being in the track community is that when you look good, you feel good, you run good.”
At the ESPYs, Thomas will be in good company, nominated alongside gymnast Simone Biles, basketball player A’ja Wilson, and fellow track and field athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. “I'm really proud to stand alongside them in showing the world how impactful and powerful women's sports are,” says Thomas. “It just feels really good to be up there representing our sport. It's something that I've always dreamed of when I was a little girl.”
While she can’t control the outcome of who will go on to win the award, Thomas is taking the future of track and field into her own hands. Together with fellow Olympians Sha’Carri Richardson and Tara Davis-Woodhall, she has come on as an adviser-owner of Athlos League, a team-based, women-centric track and field competition set to debut in 2026.
“I've always wanted to leave the sport better than I found it. And the fact that we were able to do that, and also celebrate powerful women and uplift female athletes in the process, it means everything to me,” she says. “It's going to be such a great opportunity for us athletes in the sport in terms of having competition, in terms of being paid, and just shaking things up a little bit with the new format… [and] to inspire the next generation and show what we can do in sports.”
The 2025 ESPY Awards will be broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. EST on June 16 and streamed on Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.
