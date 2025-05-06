In terms of a dress code for the Met Gala, this has all been channeled into the theme “Tailored For You,” with early red carpet predictions forecasting creative takes on menswear and suiting, as well as homages to fashion style setters like André Leon Talley and designers like Patrick Kelly. And with Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams co-chairing the event alongside Anna Wintour (with LeBron James acting as an honorary co-chair), and a host committee full of stylish A-listers — like André 3000, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Audra McDonald, Angel Reese, Tyla, Usher, and Janelle Monáe — this year’s event guaranteed to bring on the fashion like no other.