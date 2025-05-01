What is Black Dandyism? Breaking Down This Year’s Met Gala Theme

This is the first time a Met Gala theme will be honoring Black style specifically. Though the moment is celebratory and long overdue, it’s giving some pause. Historically speaking, many white people have had a hard time — or just been plain ignorant — about the line between appreciation and appropriation of Black culture. From cornrows to trends deemed as “ghetto fabulous,” all too often we’ve seen mainstream culture co-opt and capitalize off of Black culture while simultaneously villainizing those who created it.