Bronny & LeBron James Are Proving Black Nepotism Is A Flex

After making NBA history, LeBron James and his son Bronny have been the subject of discourse and doubts over whether it’s fair that the father/ son duo will be playing side-by-side next season. Last month, Bronny was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers during the second round of the NBA draft. After it was announced, Bronny's brother, Bryce, captured the heartwarming moment on his Instagram story. In the video, Bronny is surrounded by family, including his parents, Savannah and LeBron, who applauded the rookie as his name was called on television. The Jameses have now made history as the first pair to play in the NBA simultaneously and on the same team. And with this historic achievement has come claims of nepotism and backlash against both players. But what those critiques miss is the fact that Black nepotism is good, actually.
Lebron expressed his excitement in an Instagram post after the Lakers announced their draft decision. The carousel featured several pictures of him and Bronny, including throwbacks and a recent team photo of them standing side-by-side and smiling wide while proudly wearing the Lakers uniform. Lebron captioned the post, "LEGACY," with several exclamation posts and king emojis. Some fans also couldn't contain their excitement for the James family as several took to Twitter to share their congratulatory messages.
Bronny James getting drafted to the Lakers should be celebrated… I don’t care what y’all say.— raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) June 27, 2024
I love when black people win at NEPOTISM. 🎉 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/s5SFjiyM1g
On the other hand, other basketball fans and pundits were upset with the Lakers’ decision to draft Bronny and went as far as to question if the young player deserved the spot. Since Bronny is the son of James (who is considered to be one of the greatest basketball athletes of all time), people were quick to insinuate that he only received the opportunity because of who his father is. Although there's no denying that Lebron may have had some influence, and acknowledging that fact is important, it doesn't negate both James’ hard work or that the two made history. Now that the attention has pivoted away from their achievements to claims that Bronny's draft pick is a direct result of nepotism. OK, and? Many are acting as if nepotism hasn’t been around for centuries, or that similar situations don't already exist in many other industries or that white people haven’t used nepotism for their advancement all the time. The online hate has made it clear that the rules of nepotism apply differently to Black families.
I believe in Bronny James.— 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_23) June 27, 2024
He will be a good basketball player and rotation player that will help the Lakers down the line.
He’s earned this moment and had to work for it, regardless of who his Dad is. pic.twitter.com/9Czu8yLUob
White people are the biggest benefactors of nepotism, especially in the job market. Harvard Magazine reported that white men are more likely to find a job through parental connections, which has contributed to the expansion of the racial income gap. Nepotism is an institutionalized barrier that impacts employment, promotions, salaries, and opportunities in the job market. Often, the evidence of nepotism shows up in the lack of Black representation across higher leadership positions. If white folks are the ones in positions of power and they give opportunities to their family, the power stays in the same hands. Nepotism is not a new concept, and it comes at a cost for Black individuals.
Economic and social barriers remain an ongoing issue for Black communities. Despite the progress throughout the years, white people have always and continue to have a financial upper hand in society. In a recent "State of Black America" report by the National Urban League, researchers determined Black Americans make only 64% of the income that white people do — an economic disparity that has practically stayed the same for more than 20 years. While there are several factors contributing to the divide (racial wage gaps being a major one), limited opportunities persist as one of the main reasons Black folks lag behind their white counterparts financially and socially. It's no secret for Black communities that the amount of opportunities given to white people is strikingly different. With that in mind, the negative discourse surrounding Bronny benefiting from nepotism seems misguided. If other races are taking full advantage of receiving a helping hand, then why shouldn’t Black people experience that too?
Woj: "I don't want to hear the charges, people talking about nepotism. The NBA is full of nepotism. The ownership level, front offices, coaching. I don't want to hear about it all of a sudden because Bronny James' father plays for the Lakers. It is rampant in this league." pic.twitter.com/LW9FI6BLOX— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 27, 2024
The increased fascination with children from famous parents has revived interest in the nepotism phenomenon and categorized Hollywood's new class of privileged stars as "nepo babies." The entertainment industry has an abundance of "nepo babies," including some of the most prominent Black stars in Hollywood. Zoë Kravitz, the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, continues to dominate the acting world with appearances in The Batman, High Fidelity, Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse, Big Little Lies, just to name a few. She's directing her first feature film Blink Twice coming later this summer.
The same goes for John David Washington, the son of Pauletta Washington and one of the greatest living actors (who has been fine our whole lives), Denzel Washington. In a 2021 Wall Street Journal interview, the former NFL player admitted that he desired to be an actor like his dad but adopted his athlete persona because of the stigma of being seen as a "nepo baby." Since turning to acting, Washington has captivated audiences with his performances in BlacKkKlansman, Tenet, Malcolm & Marie, Ballers, and more. The list of Black "nepo babies" continues with Tracee Ellis Ross (daughter of Diana Ross), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (son of Ice Cube), Jaden and Willow Smith (children of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith), Blue Ivy Carter (daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z), and others. Regardless of social status, it's normal for children to want to follow in their parent's footsteps, and Black "nepo babies" are no exception. If anyone is getting shamed for this common industry circumstance, it shouldn't be them.
The "get it out of the mud" mentality often shapes the Black experience for those who rise to the top of their industry. The phrase refers to overcoming obstacles and achieving success without receiving handouts, privileges, or connections. This is the experience of most Black folks. Rooted in struggle and survival, it’s understandable that people value and champion the underdog. While it is commendable for those who persevere through unfortunate circumstances, that plight doesn't have to apply to everyone. It also shouldn't be a prerequisite for society to legitimize a person's success. Even with an upper hand (whether it be family connections or other privileges), a person is still not invincible to encountering difficulties or challenges. What’s important to acknowledge is that those difficulties will be lesser than those who got “out of the mud” and what these privileged people do with those advantages should be the real focus.
For Bronny, achieving this milestone hasn't been an obstacle-free journey. In July 2023, the rising athlete was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest and losing consciousness during a workout. He was placed in the intensive care unit but was later released from the ICU within 24 hours. ESPN later reported that Bronny was treated for a congenital heart defect by undergoing a procedure. After four months of recovery, doctors cleared him to return to the court, where he made his collegiate basketball debut in December 2023. As much outpour of love and support Bronny received during that time, the ridicule he has faced since being drafted last month disregards how he almost didn't arrive at this once-in-a-lifetime moment in his athletic career.
Regardless of the harsh criticisms, Bronny is more concerned with creating a narrative that isn't attached to his father's. In an interview before the NBA draft, the basketball player responded to the backlash by telling reporters that "they haven't seen what I've been through" and reiterated his belief in himself. "I'm a genuine person," he said after being asked what he wants people to know about him. "I've gotten a lot of lessons from my mom and dad. But it's also about putting that Bronny James narrative out there more instead of just being Lebron James' son. I think that's really important for me."
The fact is that Bronny James is LeBron James’s son. And that’s OK. After everything LeBron has contributed to the league, if he wants to pull some strings (allegedly) to play with his son, so be it. Bronny making it to the big leagues represents something bigger than the two of them. The James family is a physical manifestation of Black generational wealth in the NBA (where there have been other father/son pairings to play, including Steph Curry and his dad, Dell Curry). For many Black families, the chances of obtaining generational wealth are slim. Between the racial wealth gap and systemic barriers, the transfer of wealth and opportunities in Black households is rare. With oppressive structures already put in place, it shouldn't be taboo for Black people to use any form of resources within reach.
Supporting Black nepotism has the chance to reframe the "get it out of the mud" mentality. Despite how Bronny entered the NBA, he deserves a fair chance to show what he is capable of. Sure, he’ll be living in his dad's shadow and that’s a lot of pressure (it might already be getting to Bronny; he’s currently “in a slump” during the NBA summer league), but time will tell if Bronny will be able to step into his own spotlight. Two Black men, a father, and a son, rewriting basketball history is a moment worth celebrating instead of dissecting. Even if Lebron was the reason for Bronny's foot in the door, let his skills and talent determine how long he'll stay.