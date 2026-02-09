Art Is Political. But What Do We Really Want From Artists In Times Of Crisis?

In fact, Bad Bunny’s success hasn’t been hindered by his outspokenness, I think it’s added to it. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is unapologetically himself, a proud Puerto Rican, and someone who believes in the power of art to be political and
personal. “Before I say thanks to God,” Bad Bunny said in his acceptance speech for Best Música Urbana Album, “I’m gonna say ICE out… We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.” And when he won Album of the Year, Bad Bunny accepted in Spanish and dedicated his award to Puerto Rico. At the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny
displayed a sign that read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love” and during “El Apagón
,” a song which mentions the power grid issues Puerto Rico
has struggled with since Hurricane Maria (due in large part to the inaction of the U.S. government), the set featured Bad Bunny and dancers hanging from utility poles. Bad Bunny also listed countries
across Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America in his Super Bowl set, speaking to our diasporic connection and bookended his performance with holding up a football with the words, “Together, We Are America
” scrawled on it, pushing the message that borders are imaginary and cultures are global. It was a moment that, as a Jamaican Canadian currently living in the U.S., brought me to tears. That's only scratching the surface of the symbolism and spirit of revolt that Bad Bunny brought to the Super Bowl. When it was time to step up and say something, he did it with authenticity, integrity, history, conviction, and clarity. It’s this clear-eyed consistency that should be the standard and the blueprint for artists who wish to put their actions and words behind their values.