Beyoncé & The Rock Hall Of Fame Honored Nina Simone Last Night

Oh, and you may have heard there were a few men around to be inducted too — the Moody Blues, Dire Straits, the Cars, and yes, Bon Jovi, who took up over an hour of the ceremony with speeches and performances. Fans and rock critics have made much about the times the New Jersey rockers were passed over for their induction. This kind of talk took up much of the air in the week leading up to the ceremony — which, to be fair, two deceased women have a hard time doing their own press . But here’s a little perspective on the rockers’ complaints of being overlooked: Bon Jovi have been eligible since 2008 (25 years after their first commercial recording). Nina Simone hit that milestone in 1983.