Brian Bumbery said the death of the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman on Wednesday night in Detroit was "sudden and unexpected." Cornell's wife, Vicky, and other family members are said to be working with the medical examiner to establish a cause of death. The couple have a 12-year-old daughter, Toni, and an 11-year-old son, Christopher, while Cornell also had a 16-year-old daughter, Lillian, from his first marriage to music manager Susan Silver.