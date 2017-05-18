Update: Authorities have ruled Chris Cornell's tragic death on Wednesday a suicide by hanging, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.
People reports that the 52-year-old singer was found dead in his hotel room at MGM Grand Detroit just hours after he performed onstage at the Fox Theatre with his band, Soundgarden.
Original story follows.
A representative for Chris Cornell has confirmed to the Associated Press that the singer has died at age 52.
Brian Bumbery said the death of the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman on Wednesday night in Detroit was "sudden and unexpected." Cornell's wife, Vicky, and other family members are said to be working with the medical examiner to establish a cause of death. The couple have a 12-year-old daughter, Toni, and an 11-year-old son, Christopher, while Cornell also had a 16-year-old daughter, Lillian, from his first marriage to music manager Susan Silver.
The rocker, an influential member of Seattle's grunge scene from the early '90s, had been on tour with Soundgarden at the time of his death. Yesterday he tweeted his excitement about playing a sold-out show in Detroit that night. According to local news affiliate WXYZ, he died at the MGM Detroit after performing at the Fox Theatre.
#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden #nomorebullshit pic.twitter.com/BqXx9veFoD— Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) May 18, 2017
Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction and Red Hot Chili Peppers fame was among those sharing their reactions to Cornell's death.
"SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell!" the rocker tweeted. "Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP"
SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP— Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017
In addition to fronting Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell formed the rock group Temple of the Dog in 1990. He and guest vocalist Eddie Vedder both sang on the hit single "Hunger Strike," and the band reunited for a tour last year in honor of their 25th anniversary. He also co-wrote and performed his own James Bond theme song, "You Know My Name" from 2006's Casino Royale.
Off-stage, the rocker had a philanthropic side. He and his wife formed the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to help children suffering from homelessness and poverty.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
