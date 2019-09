Not to degrade electronic music, but nothing beats the reverberations of a guitar strum, a smooth drum solo, and uninhibited vocals. Songs are so polished nowadays, and not nearly as authentic-sounding. To really feel the emotion behind a song, you have to listen to the classics.All of the artists in this story are just that — artists. They made music that they were proud of and believed in, through and through. This was a time without the over-embellishment we see in today's new music. Contemporary pop music is so dolled up, mashed up, and overdone that it dilutes the industry as a whole.The songs and sounds of the '70s are not hyperstylized, but rather depend on the tried-and-true backgrounds of talented musicians, and on creative lyrics. The bridge between listener and musician was a lot shorter back then. Artists made music they loved without caring about how many likes they got on Instagram, or comparing their rankings on Spotify. The music was, and is, about authenticity and believability. These rock songs made me believe that the artists behind them were rock stars, and that their music could transport me anywhere I wanted to go.I probably listened to "Sparks" by The Who a dozen times before I realized there were no words in the song at all. The instruments tell the whole story. And yes, this is the song from that scene in Almost Famous when Anita (Zooey Deschanel) tells William (Patrick Fugit) to listen to Tommy (more on that below) with a candle burning so he can see his future. (Yes, I did this when I was 13, and may or may not have seen myself living in New York as a writer...)