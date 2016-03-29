It's also futile to compare the sounds of the era's best bands. The Beatles never sounded like Zeppelin; The Velvet Underground never overlapped with The Stones. But all of this music is raw yet refined, familiar yet otherworldly — whether the songs are full of commentary or rife with nonsense.



The Cinematography

The albums from this era tell a story. They're meant to be listened to from start to finish, in order. When was the last time you did that with a Justin Bieber or Selena Gomez album? In the '70s, many of the groups had even more of a vision when it came to the stories they were telling. This sometimes involved cinematic accompaniment (what we might call "multimedia" today). Some chose to document their live concerts, while others chose to produce an entire scripted film in order to fill in all the missing parts of their albums.



With the below films, you can watch as well as listen.



The rock opera from The Who, Tommy, was supplementary to the group's album of the same name, which was used as a soundtrack for the film.

