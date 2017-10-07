Why Nina Simone Will Be Inducted Into The Rock Hall Of Fame — But Kate Bush Won't

Simone is a genre-defying genius. Her interpretation of various Broadway and jazz songbooks was second to none. Her mastery of the piano was the result of a lifelong study of classical training, including time at Julliard, mixed with her uncommon style. And her original songs have became reference points for a generation. She provided the template for the future of political and thoughtful composition of lyrics and music in folk, hip hop, R&B, soul rap, and pop music — which has influenced and changed rock and country music, in turn. The reach and influence of the High Priestess of Soul cannot be overstated. There are so many areas in which Simone is exceptional, but her live performances are the stuff of legend — not only because she was a mesmerizing and erratic performer, but because she used the stage to address issues of gender and race discrimination, head-on.