Courtney E. Smith
Music
Billie Eilish Signed This Ukulele & It Could Be Yours
Courtney E. Smith
23 hours ago
Celebrity Beauty
Ahead Of The
Game Of Thrones
Finale, Maisie Williams Shows Off Brand New...
Courtney E. Smith
May 19, 2019
Music
New Music To Know This Week: Dana Williams Brings On Summer, Jozzy Is No Sucka &...
Courtney E. Smith
May 17, 2019
Music
The National Added A Chorus Of Women's Voices On
I Am Ea...
There’s an ongoing struggle for women in music to be heard. The National didn’t set out, when writing their ninth LP, I Am Easy to Find, to become
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Carly Rae Jepsen Is
Dedicated
, If Not Obsessed, With Eve...
If you love being and love and haven’t listened to Carly Rae Jepsen since “Call Me Maybe” in 2012, now is the time to retool your summer playlists
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Why Hayley Williams Is Starting A "Sanctuary Of Self Love" At Bon...
Bonnaroo is a festival known as much for its outdoor camping on a functioning Tennesse farm (and the hippie vibe that comes with it) as for its
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
New Music To Know Know This Week: Australians Rock, Jamila Woods ...
Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
These Songs Will Show Your Mama How Much You Appreciate Her
For about as long as there have been songs, people have been writing songs about their moms. From their love to their smile to their hands to the hopes
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
The Grammys Just Appointed The First Woman President & CEO In The...
The Recording Academy, who host the Grammy Awards, are stepping up. The group's board of trustees have appointed the Academy's first ever woman President
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Ciara Wants To Level Up On
Beauty Marks
, But There Are S...
There are a few great things about getting older, especially for women. The wisdom and self-confidence that comes with age are two of them. It sounded
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
New Music To Know This Week: Cate Le Bon Is Like No Other, Lauren...
Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called
by
Courtney E. Smith
US News
One Dead & 3 Injured After Shooting At California Synagogue On La...
Following a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, CA, one person is dead and three others are injured, according to San Diego County authorities, and a
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Want To Hear A Woman On Country Radio? You'll Have To Sit Th...
Country music has been edging women out of the format over the last 18 years, a new report finds. It’s a problem women artists have gotten more vocal
by
Courtney E. Smith
TV Shows
The Bachelorette
Is Doing Something Major In The Premier...
Do you ever get that feeling in the premiere episode, when the Bachelorette or Bachelor are meeting everyone for the first time, that if they could only
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Stevie Nicks Is Getting An Honor No Woman Ever Has From The Rock ...
This weekend, Stevie Nicks will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And the ceremony is being broadcast on HBO on Saturday, April 27. She
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Janet Jackson Is A Rock Hall Of Famer — & Here’s How She Was A Fe...
Janet Jackson will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the 2019 class. And the ceremony is being broadcast on HBO on Saturday, April 27.
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
New Music To Know This Week: Lucy Dacus On Moms, Bishat's So...
Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Taylor Swift Is Living Out Her Busby Berkeley Dreams In "ME!"
The old Taylor Swift, from those dark and dreary reputation days, can't come to the phone right now. Why? 'Cause she's dead. And she's been replaced by a
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
P!nk Still Isn't Taking Any Smack Talk Or Dealing In Fake Fe...
P!nk has worked for many years to establish her identity as an artist: she’s the left-of-center option for those who love pop hooks but don’t connect
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Lizzo Doesn’t Bring The Party, She
Is
The Party On
C...
Lizzo came to make a joyful noise. One listen to Cuz I Love You will make you wish you were having anywhere near as much fun, while filled to the brim
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Lee Ann Womack Isn't A Happy Endings Person, But She Let "Ho...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, excites,
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
The
Little Woods
Soundtrack Is Centered On Women In A Ma...
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the movie Little Woods. There is no sound of North Dakota. The state was the birthplace of a few well-known crooners of yore
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Ariana Grande Reshaped Coachella In The Image Of Her Generation
It was not a random choice for Ariana Grande to open up her headlining show at Coachella with “God is a woman;” it was a resounding shot fired. The
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
CYN Gets Real With Curly Bangs & An Open Heart In "Terrible Ideas...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for exclusive music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, excites,
by
Courtney E. Smith
Pop Culture
Kacey Musgraves Had A Coachella Fail That Will Only Make You Love...
We're all anticipating Ariana Grande's big Coachella moment on Sunday, but Kacey Musgraves also made her debut at the festival this weekend after years of
by
Courtney E. Smith
Celebrity Beauty
Eva Mendes Is Having "Strawberry Feels Forever" With Her New Summ...
"Strawberry feels forever," she wrote in a the caption, and Eva Mendes wasn't kidding. Call it a red berry infusion or the perfect meeting of copper and
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
New Music To Know This Week: Wildes Makes A Musical Tornado, Girl...
Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
All The Women You Need To See On Coachella's Lineup — From T...
While Coachella didn't have a big increase in the number of women on their lineup this year (they're at 35%, the same as last year), they did do one
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
New Music To Know This Week: Amber Mark Is A Real One, Claude Fon...
Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called
by
Courtney E. Smith
Music
Why Is Everyone Pitching In To Help Women In Country Music Except...
Ahead of the ACM Awards Sunday night, the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative dropped a report on women in country music. We already knew they were being shut
by
Courtney E. Smith
