Refresh Your Playlist This Spring With The Best New Songs Of The Season

Spring cleaning isn't just for your closet — it's a great thing to do to your playlist, too. Why not load up with fresh, new songs from artists you love, artists you're about to love, and artist you've never heard of but will love once you do!
Freshen up with the latest from Lady Gaga and Hayley Williams, who will drop new albums shortly. Groove with Jhené Aiko and Doja Cat, whose excellent singles will become total earworms. Prepare to be impressed by Grimes and Cam, who are bringing their a-game on their next projects. And get to know the real Mandy Moore, not the one who was missing you like candy.
These songs can go with you absolutely anywhere. Listen to them while you change over your wardrobe from winter to spring! Blast them in the car with the windows down on one of those freakily warm spring days! Or slip on your headphones and enjoy them on a sweet spring walk.
Whatever you do, make sure you keep refreshing your music for spring.