Lady Gaga’s New Song “Stupid Love” Marks Her Return To Pop

It's 2020, and so for musicians that apparently means partying like it's 2010. Shortly after Kesha went back to her pop roots on new album High Road, Lady Gaga released her single "Stupid Love" which, as one fan on YouTube put it, is like "a cross between 'Born This Way' and 'ARTPOP!'" AKA, the queen of pop music is back on her throne.
Like many female artists, Lady Gaga's career can be charted through her various eras. While she began as a dance-y, meat-dress-wearing phenomenon (The Fame Monster), she went on to explore jazz (Cheek To Cheek), country (Joanne), and Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), before ultimately coming back to the style of music that first put her on the charts. If my pop music doesn't have an entire line of lyrics that's just "(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)" then I don't want it!
That's not all she sings in the anthem. The song is about vulnerability and being okay to admit that even with family, career, and friends, sometimes all we want is to be loved.
"Now, it's time to free me from the chain / I gotta find that peace, is it too late or /Could this love protect me from the pain? / I would battle for you (Even if I break in two)," she sings.
It's no coincidence that this song comes around the time when news broke that the singer has a new beau. She had been seen out and about with entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky before finally confirming the news with a picture on Instagram.
“Michael is a really smart guy, a very serious guy, who has always been low key," a source told Page Six. "People are saying Gaga would have met him through events Sean Parker has hosted at his house, including the launch and other events for the foundation. Sean also had a party for his birthday in LA in December and both Gaga and Michael were there."
Watch the music video for "Stupid Love" below.
