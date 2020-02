Lady Gaga’s New Song “Stupid Love” Marks Her Return To Pop

Like many female artists, Lady Gaga's career can be charted through her various eras. While she began as a dance-y, meat-dress-wearing phenomenon (The Fame Monster), she went on to explore jazz (Cheek To Cheek), country (Joanne), and Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), before ultimately coming back to the style of music that first put her on the charts. If my pop music doesn't have an entire line of lyrics that's just "(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)" then I don't want it!