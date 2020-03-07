What’s on Lady Gaga’s playlist? While she may seem like she’s out of this world, living on her own private planet of Chromatica, her music taste is extremely down to Earth — and extremely forward-looking. This March, the newly announced Apple Music Artist in Residence is dropping a massive love letter to women in music, in the form of a playlist of her faves.
To maximize our appreciation for women in both Women’s History Month this March and on International Women’s Day, she has unveiled Lady Gaga: Women of Choice. The playlist is all women artists and is packed with dance-friendly bops from artists you already love and new names you need to know. Are you screaming yet, little monsters?
The tracklist, which will be updated weekly with new songs, opens with Gaga’s newest single, “Stupid Love,” and includes “Los Angeles” from St. Vincent, Grimes’ “Delete Forever,” “Tomboy” by Princess Nokia, and “He Is the Voice I Hear” by the Black Madonna, along with many others.
Her playlist also shows Gaga returning a pop/dance direction with her new music and obviously we are here for it. The current queen of pop music appears to be back on her throne, after forays into jazz, country, and film, embracing the style that put her on the map in the first place.
What’s so powerful about this playlist is that it doesn’t include a few songs by women, but that it’s all women. As we learned from Annenberg Inclusion Initiative's report for 2019, merely 2% of producers, 3% of engineers, and 12.3% of songwriters are women, according to data that analyzed the 600 most popular songs over the last six years. A powerful pop star putting songs with women’s names on them to the forefront is a major flex on Gaga’s part, and something we want to see more of.
Gaga’s new track, “Stupid Love” is a banging anthem about vulnerability and being okay with admitting that even with family, career, and friends, sometimes all we want is to be loved. Her sixth album, Chromatica, will be available on all streaming and download services on April 10. You can listen to Lady Gaga’s playlist Women of Choice on Apple Music starting on Saturday, March 7.
Listen to the full playlist below.
