Tanya Edwards
Celebrity Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About The James Charles & Tati Westbrook Feud
Tanya Edwards
May 17, 2019
TV Shows
This Is Us
Will Return For 3 More Seasons — Meaning Every Question
Will
...
Tanya Edwards
May 12, 2019
Entertainment News
Peggy Lipton, Mother To Rashida Jones &
Mod Squad
Star, Has Died At...
Tanya Edwards
May 12, 2019
Skin Care
Kylie Jenner’s Skin Products Are Here — & Everything Is Under $30
Kylie Jenner is previewing her new skin-care line, which the 21-year-old billionaire teased on Instagram with multiple posts of mostly make-up free
by
Tanya Edwards
US News
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Showed Off A New Talent To Make Noise Ab...
The irrepressible Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed off a new talent this weekend, taking to the stage with the Resistance Revival Chorus after a day
by
Tanya Edwards
Celebrity Beauty
Anne Hathaway Just Got Summer 2019’s Biggest Haircut — & It’s A M...
The shag is back in a big way for 2019. Yes, biggest haircut trend of 2019 is a modern take on the shag cut. It infuses soft layers, long fringe, lots of
by
Tanya Edwards
US News
The Victims Of The Poway Synagogue Shooting: A Woman Who Protecte...
Following a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, CA, one person is dead and three others – including an eight-year-old girl – are injured, according to
by
Tanya Edwards
US News
The Latest College Scandal Twist? A Family Allegedly Didn’t Know ...
Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably aware of the college admissions scandal, which has dominated headlines and seen multiple
by
Tanya Edwards
Pop Culture
Taylor Swift Revealed The Name Of Her New Cat & It Is Not A TV Ch...
Cat mom (and multi-platinum singer-songwriter) Taylor Swift not only debuted new music this week — she also revealed an adorable addition to her feline
by
Tanya Edwards
Travel
The Easter Island Statues Are In Danger Because Tourists Keep Doi...
The tiny, remote island of Rapa Nui — better known as Easter Island – has seen an big increase in tourism in the past few years. The island, in the
by
Tanya Edwards
Pop Culture
Priyanka Chopra Revealed She Didn’t Think Her Relationship With N...
Priyanka Chopra, newly married to former (and forever) Jonas Brother Nick Jonas, shared at the Women in the World summit this week that she was skeptical
by
Tanya Edwards
Pop Culture
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Received Hundreds Of Baby Gifts & So...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child together, and the whole world is watching excitedly. As
by
Tanya Edwards
Designers
Marc Jacobs Got Married In The Most Marc Jacobs Way: Surrounded B...
Fashion designer Marc Jacobs married his longtime partner, model-turned-candlemaker Char Defrancesco, in a lavish celebration of their love in New York
by
Tanya Edwards
Food & Drinks
A Second Airport Bans Chick-Fil-A Over Its Stance On LGBTQ+ Rights
A second airport — in as many weeks — has banned fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A from opening on the premises due to renewed concerns about the
by
Tanya Edwards
TV Shows
Saturday Night Live
Nailed The Problem With Joe Biden & ...
With the 2020 presidential race starting to warm up (are you already exhausted by it too?), it's no surprise that Saturday Night Live turned its eye on
by
Tanya Edwards
Work & Money
What Is Michael Jackson's Estate Worth?
Leaving Neverland, the highly-anticipated documentary about two of Michael Jackson's alleged abuse victims, finds two adult men, Wade Robson and James
by
Tanya Edwards
Entertainment News
Why The SAGs Don't Have A Best Picture Category
The Screen Actor's Guild nominations for 2019 are here (in fact, they're all listed right here) and while you're probably obsessing over some of your
by
Tanya Edwards
Celebrity Style
Yes, The Queen Does Have A Favorite Jewel In Her Crown
If you haven't watched The Coronation, the documentary airing in honor of the 65th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, it's an excellent
by
Tanya Edwards
Entertainment News
Why Amber Tamblyn's Plea To Disney To Add Women Of Color To ...
Actor, director, and writer Amber Tamblyn has established herself as an activist and face of the Times Up movement, first with her open letter to James
by
Tanya Edwards
TV Shows
Lifetime Announces All Their Scripted TV Is Made By Women
Here's something you might not have been aware of that's fairly notable: Lifetime's scripted programming slate is entirely made up of shows created and
by
Tanya Edwards
Beauty
Millie Bobby Brown Shares The "Most Empowering Moment" Of Her Life
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown shared a big moment on Instagram. The actor, who plays the mysterious and telekinetic Eleven, shared a video of
by
Tanya Edwards
Food & Drinks
Giant Sloths Are The Reason We Get To Eat Avocados
Pretty much everyone who has completed high school understands the basics about the role of animals in how our food chain was created. But we never
by
Tanya Edwards
Fitness
Being Outspoken May Have Cost Figure Skater Ashley Wagner A Spot ...
Olympic medalist Ashley Wagner, who won the bronze medal in Sochi (and went viral with her expression of anger at her scores), seemed to be a shoo-in for
by
Tanya Edwards
Entertainment News
The Time's Up Movement Invites You To Join Them & Wear Black...
The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards are tonight, and the Time's Up initiative is preparing to dominate the red carpet, and possibly the whole night.
by
Tanya Edwards
Music
Taylor Swift Asks For "Haters Gonna Hate" Lawsuit To Be Dismissed
Update: January 4, 2017 at 11:45 a.m. According to a lawsuit obtained by Variety, Taylor Swift's attorneys asked for the California Central District
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Jennifer Lawrence's Christmas Present To Kris Jenner Is Over...
Jennifer Lawrence has made her love of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and all things KarJenner very well known. But now, she's taken her fangirling to
by
Tanya Edwards
Food & Drinks
Blake Lively Shared Ryan Reynolds' Holiday Cookie Fail
Fortunately for Ryan Reynolds, he is funny, talented and pretty good looking. Because baking is...not for him. Not without a lot of practice anyway. And
by
Tanya Edwards
Pop Culture
Sam Smith & His
13 Reasons Why
S.O. Make It Insta Offici...
It's the moment we've been waiting for since pictures of singer Sam Smith kissing 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn went viral. The two went public with
by
Tanya Edwards
Music
Mariah Carey Will Once Again Bless Us With Her Presence On New Ye...
Singer, actor and international superstar Mariah Carey will once again close out the year with a New Years performance in NYC's Time Square, and it might
by
Tanya Edwards
Pop Culture
Britney Spears Makes Rare Political Statement Supporting Dreamers
Britney Spears is here for Dreamers — that is, undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children — and she's showing her support with a
by
Tanya Edwards
