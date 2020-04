Valley Girl Is Ready To Totally One-Up All Your Nostalgia Binges

If you do know where this is going, it’s a great time to revisit the glorious original starring a young Nicolas Cage in one of his first big screen roles. Released in 1983, the film kind of set the tone for the rest of the decade. The entire U.S. discovered the important phrase “totally awesome.” Available for the first time on demand, you can see it on Amazon Prime Google Play , and other places you can buy or rent movies. Bitchin’.