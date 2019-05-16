Skip navigation!
Movie Trailers
Movies
Watch The First Trailer For
Downton Abbey
Movie
by
Kathryn Lindsay
More from Movie Trailers
Video
This Haunting Portrayal Of Abortion Is Just A Glimpse Of What’s To Come
Rachel Selvin
May 16, 2019
Movie Trailers
Is
Midsommar
The Scariest Breakup Movie Of The Year?
Kaitlin Reilly
May 14, 2019
Movies
Renée Zellweger Looks SO Different In The Trailer For Her Judy Garland Movie
Madison Medeiros
May 10, 2019
Movie Trailers
Awkwafina Is Ready To Make You Cry In
The Farewell
You already know Awkwafina as one of the funniest women onscreen. With roles in two of last summer's biggest blockbusters — Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
The Trailer For Ava DuVernay's
When They See Us
Wil...
Ava DuVernay's Netflix series focused on the Central Park Five is here, and it will give you chills. Chills because of the stories of these men, who were
by
Morgan Baila
Movies
Carrie Fisher Is In The New
Star Wars
Trailer & Fans Can...
Carrie Fisher passed away in December 2016, but her legacy lives on in the Star Wars franchise. Thanks to the power of technology and unused footage from
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV & Netflix
Beyoncé's
Homecoming
Is Headed To Netflix & It Look...
Beyoncé didn't have to give us a feature film about her historic performance at Coachella last year, but she did, because she's Beyoncé. After Us Weekly
by
Morgan Baila
Movies
Joker
Is As Dark & Twisted As You'd Expect From Joa...
Can there be a Joker after The Dark Knight? That's the question that's been on fans' minds since news dropped that Joaquin Phoenix would be portraying the
by
Morgan Baila
Movies
16 Iconic Scenes From Tim Burton Movies
How to describe a Tim Burton movie? The writer, director, producer, and illustrator has been sharing his visions of love, children, fear, and beauty with
by
Morgan Baila
Movie Trailers
Tarantino's Manson Murders Movie Is Less Margot Robbie, More...
The first trailer for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is finally here and so is the the Leonardo DiCaprio-Brad Pitt buddy comedy of our dreams. Quentin
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Gwyneth Paltrow Is The Perfect Amount Of Too Much In The New
...
The drah-ma! Avengers Endgame is all about that good good drama. Even for those who aren't super well-versed in the (very tangled, very confusing) world
by
Morgan Baila
Movies
The First Full-Length Trailer For
Aladdin
Is Honestly Ov...
It's a whole new world — and that world is CGI. On Tuesday, the first full-length trailer for Disney's live-action adaptation of the beloved Aladdin
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
From Olivia Wilde To Beanie Feldstein: A Quick Guide To Obsessing...
This summer's blockbuster won't star a superhero — it will star two high school girls. But Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) will
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Everyone Is Calling Olivia Wilde's Directorial Debut
Calling all Lady Bird fans! There's a new woman-centric coming-of-age tale on the horizon, and her name is Booksmart. Prepare to be obsessed. Olivia
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
The First Teaser For Mindy Kaling's
Late Night
Is G...
The first teaser for Mindy Kaling's Late Night is here and Miranda Priestly is shaking in her Louboutins. The film, written by, and starring Kaling, and
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
In
Dark Phoenix
, Sansa Stark Gets The Revenge Movie She ...
Regardless of Sansa Stark's fate on the final season of Game Of Thrones, at least we can be happy that she's (kind of) getting her own damn movie. Actress
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
The Technicolor Elton John Movie Is Already Coming For
Bohemi...
The success of movies like A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018 are sure signs that moviegoers are hungry for music-themed films right now. Enter
by
Natalie Morin
Movies
This
Veep
Meets
Pretty Woman
Pol-Com Looks As F...
Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen may not exactly be Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks when it comes to iconic rom-com pairings, but they're definitely going to make us
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
This New Movie Wants You To Embrace The Word "Slut"
Ask any girl in your circle, and she'll likely remember the first time she was called a slut. It might have been scrawled in the girl's bathroom by a
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Anne Hathaway & Rebel Wilson Are Ready To Hustle
Women are used to faking it — and that's why they're so good at cons. So goes the mantra for Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson's scam-edy (that is a scam
by
Morgan Baila
Movies
Could There Be A
Miss Bala
Sequel? Director Catherine Ha...
Warning: This interview contains mild spoilers for Miss Bala. Catherine Hardwicke knows firsthand what it’s like to be in an unexpectedly dangerous
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Zac Efron's New Ted Bundy Movie May Be Taking Our Obsession ...
Let’s play a word association game. When I say, serial killer, what comes to mind? In 2019 the answer might be true crime, podcasts, and even...sexy?
by
Anna Millard
Dedicated Feature
This New Horror Movie Will Make You Fear Your Own Thoughts
For all the insomnia-inducing horror films in the cannon, there are still few places quite as scary as the insides of our own heads. Riddled with anxiety,
by
Eliza Dumais
Movies
Everything You Need To Know About The Ending Twist In
Glass <...
Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Glass, Unbreakable, and Split. First there was Unbreakable. Then, Split. And now, with Glass, director M.
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Trailers
Like Fine Wine,
John Wick
Is Only Getting Better With Age
There are only a few great men. There's Armie Hammer. There's John Wick. There are dads who do their daughter's hair. Okay, so one of them is a
by
Morgan Baila
Movies
Robert Pattinson's Space Sex Thriller Looks As Wild As You&#...
And you thought Interstellar was strange. A24 has just released the first U.S. trailer for High Life, French director Claire Denis’ first English
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Issa Rae & Regina Hall's
Little
Trailer Is Big Fun
Trust Issa Rae, Regina Hall, and Refinery29 Z-lister Marsai Martin to give us one of the first feel-good movies of 2019. The trailer for Little, from the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Lily James & Tessa Thompson Are Going To Wreck You In
Little ...
There's no problem that Lily James and Tessa Thompson can't solve — but that doesn't mean it's easy. In the upcoming film Little Woods, the two
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Netflix's Next Great Movie Is About A Haunted Art Critic & S...
Horror movies have already ruined dolls and ancient, Victorian-style houses. Now, thanks to Netflix's new movie, they're going to ruin art, too.
by
Natalie Morin
Movies
Elle Fanning Sings For Her Life In
Teen Spirit
'Tis the season to be a troubled rising pop star. First, there was A Star is Born. Then there was Cold War. And Vox Lux. Soon enough, there will be Her
by
Rebecca Farley
