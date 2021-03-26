Some time later, Waller has now reconvened the self-professed Suicide Squad for another dangerous mission, this time to decimate the Nazi-era prison and laboratory Jotunheim. Due to a series of unfortunate events that leave her team slimmer than usual, Waller is forced to recruit (read: blackmail) a host of brand new members to join Colonel Flag and Harley Quinn for the life-threatening operation, but the new guys are...odd, to say the least.