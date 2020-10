So we can understand if you another Harley Quinn costume story and thought, Come on? What year is this? Why do you hate both fashion and originality? But we are here to deliver some good news: Thanks to the majesty of Cathy Yan's brilliant Birds of Prey — and the incredible costume designs of Erin Benach — there are now a whole wardrobe of beautiful, fashionable, and easy-to-recreate Harley Quinn outfits for you to explore and enjoy this spooky season.