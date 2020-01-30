We Are Living For Margot Robbie’s Feather Sash

When it comes to red carpet appearances, Margot Robbie is a bit of a style chameleon. Whether she’s wearing metallics or ruffles, gowns or pantsuits, she always looks on-point, no matter the occasion. And this ties in nicely with her ability to take on such varied acting roles. Regardless of the role or the outfit, Margot just does it all so seamlessly, always leaving us inspired to channel some BME — big Margot energy — into our daily lives.