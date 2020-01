We Are Living For Margot Robbie’s Feather Sash

Featuring a billowing skirt with an exposed bra and a feathery sash — an ostrich plume — on top, the outfit was completed with a pair of long, fuschia gloves. The opera gloves reminded us of Zoë Kravitz’s recent Golden Globes look, which has us wondering if dainty evening gloves are officially making a comeback (excuse me while I raid my 90-year-old grandmother’s stash for NYFW). Styled by Kate Young , Margot’s look was just the right amount of over-the-top, and perfectly bird-like for the big event. Keeping her hair simple and straight and adding a dash of pink hue on her cheeks and lips, another detail we loved was her glittery lime green eye shadow, which matched a sash she donned in one of Young’s photos on Instagram.