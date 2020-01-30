We Are Living For Margot Robbie’s Feather Sash

Last night, Margot Robbie (aka Harley Quinn) celebrated the Birds of Prey premiere in London alongside stylish costars like Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (i.e. her fellow flock). For the special occasion, Margot wore a black gown by Dries Van Noten from the designer’s spring 2020 collection, which seemed to be a nod to the theme of the night.
Featuring a billowing skirt with an exposed bra and a feathery sash — an ostrich plume — on top, the outfit was completed with a pair of long, fuschia gloves. The opera gloves reminded us of Zoë Kravitz’s recent Golden Globes look, which has us wondering if dainty evening gloves are officially making a comeback (excuse me while I raid my 90-year-old grandmother’s stash for NYFW). Styled by Kate Young, Margot’s look was just the right amount of over-the-top, and perfectly bird-like for the big event. Keeping her hair simple and straight and adding a dash of pink hue on her cheeks and lips, another detail we loved was her glittery lime green eye shadow, which matched a sash she donned in one of Young’s photos on Instagram.
When it comes to red carpet appearances, Margot Robbie is a bit of a style chameleon. Whether she’s wearing metallics or ruffles, gowns or pantsuits, she always looks on-point, no matter the occasion. And this ties in nicely with her ability to take on such varied acting roles. Regardless of the role or the outfit, Margot just does it all so seamlessly, always leaving us inspired to channel some BME — big Margot energy — into our daily lives.
