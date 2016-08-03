Suicide Squad was one of the most highly-anticipated A-list comic book movie of 2016, and it's having a really bad week. Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson says it's bad: "Not fun bad. Not redeemable bad. Not the kind of bad that is the unfortunate result of artists honorably striving for something ambitious and falling short. Suicide Squad is just bad."
Vulture's David Edelstein says it's stupid and overblown: "As storytelling, Suicide Squad is the worst of the worst, but it’s no different in kind from the best of the best. This is all just high-priced junk."
And the cherry on top of poor reviews? The fact that Rotten Tomatoes says it is only 34% fresh, which is only 8% higher than March's flopped Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Fans are not happy. According to a petition on TheChange.org, the Rotten Tomatoes site needs to be shut down. The petition is aptly titled, "Shutdown Rotten Tomatoes." So far more than 11,000 people have signed the petition, nearing the creator's goal of 15,000 signatures. The creator writes that it's not fair that the Rotten Tomatoes ratings influence people's opinions of movies they haven't seen, like Suicide Squad, which has not yet been released to the public.
Vulture's David Edelstein says it's stupid and overblown: "As storytelling, Suicide Squad is the worst of the worst, but it’s no different in kind from the best of the best. This is all just high-priced junk."
And the cherry on top of poor reviews? The fact that Rotten Tomatoes says it is only 34% fresh, which is only 8% higher than March's flopped Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Fans are not happy. According to a petition on TheChange.org, the Rotten Tomatoes site needs to be shut down. The petition is aptly titled, "Shutdown Rotten Tomatoes." So far more than 11,000 people have signed the petition, nearing the creator's goal of 15,000 signatures. The creator writes that it's not fair that the Rotten Tomatoes ratings influence people's opinions of movies they haven't seen, like Suicide Squad, which has not yet been released to the public.
Advertisement
People on Twitter, and in the comment section of the petition's homepage, started pointing out that Rotten Tomatoes does not rate movies. And that the site would never be shut down from this effort.
People do realize @RottenTomatoes doesn't actually review movies, right? https://t.co/KbnOqk56Gb— Clevver Movies (@ClevverMovies) August 3, 2016
Coldwater seemed to have paid attention to the comments and added a clarification. "A petition definitely won't shut down the site," he wrote. "The aim of the petition is to deliver a message to the critics that there is a lot of people disagree with their reviews. A lot of people the supporters and the opponents of the petition act like we are already going right now to shut down the site not it's just a way to express our anger."
“Suicide Squad fans petition to shut down Rotten Tomatoes after negative reviews” pic.twitter.com/I4CrXSMthk— christopher hyzy (@christopherhyzy) August 3, 2016
Advertisement