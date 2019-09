Suicide Squad was one of the most highly-anticipated A-list comic book movie of 2016, and it's having a really bad week. Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson says it's bad: "Not fun bad. Not redeemable bad. Not the kind of bad that is the unfortunate result of artists honorably striving for something ambitious and falling short. Suicide Squad is just bad." Vulture's David Edelstein says it's stupid and overblown: "As storytelling, Suicide Squad is the worst of the worst, but it’s no different in kind from the best of the best. This is all just high-priced junk."And the cherry on top of poor reviews? The fact that Rotten Tomatoes says it is only 34% fresh, which is only 8% higher than March's flopped Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Fans are not happy. According to a petition on TheChange.org , the Rotten Tomatoes site needs to be shut down. The petition is aptly titled, "Shutdown Rotten Tomatoes." So far more than 11,000 people have signed the petition, nearing the creator's goal of 15,000 signatures. The creator writes that it's not fair that the Rotten Tomatoes ratings influence people's opinions of movies they haven't seen, like Suicide Squad, which has not yet been released to the public.