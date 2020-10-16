The WWE wrestler-turned action star and Shariatzadeh reportedly filed for a marriage certificate earlier this month, and on Monday, the couple made it official in an intimate Tampa wedding ceremony. Their private nuptials come more than a year after they were first romantically linked in March 2019; speculation about Cena's new relationship status began when the Blockers star was seen holding hands with the mysterious woman during an outing in Canada.
Cena's new bride isn't exactly a celebrity, but she has a lot going on for her outside of the limelight. People reports that Shariatzadeh is a successful electronics engineer, her resume boasting positions at enterprise software company Motorola Solutions and Sonatype.
The relationship became red carpet official at the 2019 Playing With Fire premiere, with Cena happily showing off his date in conversation with ET and hinting that they might have met while he was working on the family comedy.
"It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere, and I got a beautiful date," he Cena told ET at the premiere, Shariatzadeh by his side. "This [movie] will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."
People who have been following Cena's personal life may be surprised by the major development because to the actor's torrid relationship with ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella. Their drama, which played out on episodes of E! reality show Total Bellas, was fueled in part by Cena's reluctance to have children. After years of being on and off again, the wrestling pair eventually split for good in 2018. Bella went on to get engaged to her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, and the pair welcomed their son Matteo in July 2020.
Looks like all's well that ends well for Cena.