Over the past few months, you've probably heard people talk about Suicide Squad as if it were the film of summer and Margot Robbie's performance had already won her an Oscar. But the reviews are in, and critics are saying the movie is not worth all the hype, to put it mildly.
Rolling Stone said the film "blows itself to smithereens" and epitomizes "what's been off and awful about recent comic-book epics." The Daily Beast called it a "deranged hot mess." According to Vanity Fair, it "isn't even the good kind of bad."
Even Robbie's highly anticipated performance did not receive rave reviews. Vanity Fair said she, Will Smith, and Viola Davis provide "a tiny bit of light that dimly bathes those of us in the audience" but "eventually succumb to Suicide Squad’s grim undertow."
After the reviews came out, director David Ayer tweeted an oddly philosophical saying, Screen Rant pointed out.
Prefiero morir de pie que vivir de rodillas - Emiliano Zapata— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 2, 2016
Ayer's quote, from Emiliano Zapata, translates to “I’d prefer to die standing than to live on my knees.” In other words, rather than just do what's been done before, he decided to try something new and risk being slammed for it. And, unfortunately, it looks like that's exactly what happened.
