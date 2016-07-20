Margot Robbie seems pretty normal in real life, but damn can she play a spot-on lunatic.
The newest trailer for Suicide Squad focuses on Robbie's character, Harley Quinn, and it gives us a bit more insight on what makes her tick.
From her perky cotton-candy-colored pigtails to her demonic charm, she's at once captivating and terrifying. Basically, she's a perfect super villain.
If you weren't already excited to see Robbie kill it as Quinn, this clip will definitely do the job.
The internet is already losing it over its new favorite villain.
I think we have our official badass of the year.
me, after remembering that i get to see margot play harley quinn in two weeks pic.twitter.com/4nrM1hALkX— lucy™ (@iconicaesthetic) July 20, 2016
Watch the full trailer, below.
Suicide Squad comes to theaters August 5.
