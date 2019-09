The trailer has already elicited some gushing reactions. Screenwriter Zack Stentz wrote , "So Margot Robbie is increasingly looking like the most perfect superhero casting decision since Downey as Tony Stark, yes?" Fandango's Erik Davis even tweeted : "When can we start the Best Supporting Actress Oscar campaign for Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in SUICIDE SQUAD?"Robbie's Harley made a huge impact when the first footage from the movie debuted at Comic-Con this past summer. In fact, the character was the most-searched-for Halloween costume, per Google . While Google didn't account for whether the popularity of the search was based on Robbie's take on Harley, The Wall Street Journal notes , "The character’s recent burst in popularity comes from anticipation [for the movie]."The film boasts a large ensemble cast, including Will Smith and Cara Delevingne, so it's unclear just how much screen time Harley gets. And of course, a great performance is more than just a collection of sound-bites and GIF-able moments . But if the trailer is any indication of what to expect when Suicide Squad hits theaters in August, we'll get the Robbie performance we've been waiting for since she stunned in The Wolf of Wall Street — not to mention an incredible female anti-hero.