Yesterday, USA Today ran an interview with Suicide Squad director David Ayer, who discussed just how insanely method Jared Leto went for his performance as the Joker in the upcoming film. But who really cares about Leto going into full-creep mode when Margot Robbie is around as Harley Quinn?
The latest trailer for the film, which debuted last night, once again proves that Robbie's take on the DC villain is destined to be iconic.
The 25-year-old Aussie actress features in some absolutely perfect moments in the latest look at the movie about DC baddies going on, well, a suicide mission. See: Harley reading while sipping from a teensy cup with her pinky finger out; Harley busting a department store window to steal a purse; Harley saying, "What was that? I should kill everyone and escape? Sorry, the voices. I'm kidding. That's not what they really said." She breaks into a wide, mischievous smile.
The trailer has already elicited some gushing reactions. Screenwriter Zack Stentz wrote, "So Margot Robbie is increasingly looking like the most perfect superhero casting decision since Downey as Tony Stark, yes?" Fandango's Erik Davis even tweeted: "When can we start the Best Supporting Actress Oscar campaign for Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in SUICIDE SQUAD?"
Robbie's Harley made a huge impact when the first footage from the movie debuted at Comic-Con this past summer. In fact, the character was the most-searched-for Halloween costume, per Google. While Google didn't account for whether the popularity of the search was based on Robbie's take on Harley, The Wall Street Journal notes, "The character’s recent burst in popularity comes from anticipation [for the movie]."
The film boasts a large ensemble cast, including Will Smith and Cara Delevingne, so it's unclear just how much screen time Harley gets. And of course, a great performance is more than just a collection of sound-bites and GIF-able moments. But if the trailer is any indication of what to expect when Suicide Squad hits theaters in August, we'll get the Robbie performance we've been waiting for since she stunned in The Wolf of Wall Street — not to mention an incredible female anti-hero.
