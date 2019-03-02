Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Suzannah Weiss
Entertainment News
Fifth Man Convicted In Hacking Of Jennifer Lawrence & Other Celebrities'...
Suzannah Weiss
Mar 2, 2019
Pop Culture
The Best Harley Quinn Costumes We've Ever Seen
Suzannah Weiss
Oct 8, 2018
Entertainment
Here's Everything We Know About Rihanna's Beau, Hassan Jameel
Suzannah Weiss
May 3, 2018
Politics
Why Celebrities Are Tweeting #FreeCyntoiaBrown
Sex trafficking victim Cyntoia Brown, now 29, was only 16 when she was sentenced to 51 years in prison for the first-degree murder of her abuser. In
by
Suzannah Weiss
Body
A Pregnant Woman Got Pregnant Again — & Yes, That Can Happen
Add this to your list of fun facts to keep up your sleeve: It's possible to get pregnant while you're already pregnant, according to Live Science. Jessica
by
Suzannah Weiss
Body
PSA: VapoRub Does Not Belong In Your Vagina
We can now add VapoRub to the list of unusual and completely unnecessary things people are doing to their vaginas. Some people in online forums say
by
Suzannah Weiss
Health
This Woman Admitted To Rubbing Used Tampons On Her Black Roommate...
Chennel Rowe, a student at the University of Hartford in Connecticut, had a sore throat for a month following the start of her first year. Soon, she found
by
Suzannah Weiss
Entertainment News
Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Are Now Casually Riding Bikes Together
Soon after Selena Gomez broke up with The Weeknd, she was photographed riding bikes with Justin Bieber, Glamour reports. The two have been seen together a
by
Suzannah Weiss
Travel
These Strangers Who Had Oral Sex On A Flight Could Face Felony Ch...
Two people recently got to cross "joining the mile high club" off their bucket list — but now, they're paying the price for it. On Sunday, a 48-year-old
by
Suzannah Weiss
Hair
There's A Scientific Reason You're Shedding More This S...
If you've been noticing larger clumps of hair stuck to your comb when you get out of the shower over the past few months, don't freak out. It's actually
by
Suzannah Weiss
Body
This 3-Year-Old Amputee Has The Best Halloween Costumes
Three-year-old Scarlette had to miss her first Halloween because she was recovering from an arm amputation. After chemotherapy failed to get rid of her
by
Suzannah Weiss
Body
A Dad Found A Small Bag Of Meth In His Child's Trick-Or-Trea...
One dad on the Menominee Indian Tribe reservation in Keshena, Wisconsin just experienced a major scare before Halloween even started. After a group
by
Suzannah Weiss
Relationships
This Guy Asked His Professor For Help Asking A Girl Out
If you're having trouble getting your crush's attention, you may want to ask your English professor. That's what worked for one student who shared his
by
Suzannah Weiss
Home
A Martha's Vineyard House The Obamas Once Rented Is For Sale
The Martha's Vineyard home that served as the Obama's 2013 "summer White House" could now be yours — if you have $17.75 million, Apartment Therapy
by
Suzannah Weiss
Tech
This App Lets You Text Your Future Self
Have you ever had the thought, "I hope I'll remember this years down the line," knowing that sadly, you probably wouldn't? The iPhone app Incubate wants
by
Suzannah Weiss
Movies
Why Nicole Kidman Never Chooses Films With This Theme
You'll never see Nicole Kidman in an epic revenge movie. In her recent Glamour cover interview, she explained why she's more interested in characters who
by
Suzannah Weiss
TV Shows
Vanderpump Rules
Is Back & It Looks Wild
Vanderpump Rules is returning for a sixth season on December 4, and it looks more dramatic than ever. The trailer just dropped, hinting at new
by
Suzannah Weiss
TV Shows
Jimmy Kimmel Will Take On Harvey Weinstein At The Oscars
As the host of next year's Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel's been tasked with delivering a funny monologue — but he also plans to tackle serious issues. Like, for
by
Suzannah Weiss
Fitness
Is Drunk Yoga Officially Taking The Quirky Yoga Trend Too Far?
Just when we thought we'd seen every quirky yoga class out there, we came across something that tops even goat yoga and naked yoga. Grey Lady in New York
by
Suzannah Weiss
Events
Donald Trump Is Off Anna Wintour's Met Gala Guest List
The Trump family has a long history of appearances at the Met Gala, but that could soon come to an end. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the host of
by
Suzannah Weiss
Hair
Kristen Bell & Mila Kunis Got Matching Haircuts
Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell just displayed the ultimate gesture of friendship: matching haircuts. Bell showed off the new 'dos on Instagram with the
by
Suzannah Weiss
TV Shows
Ben Higgins Is All Of Us On Dating: "It Feels Weird"
Given that he's dated several dozen women at once on television, you'd think dating would be a cinch for Ben Higgins. But in reality, he's just as
by
Suzannah Weiss
Music
Selena Gomez Announces First Live Performance Since Kidney Transp...
Last month, Selena Gomez announced that she'd been laying low over the summer because she was recovering from a kidney transplant. Since the operation,
by
Suzannah Weiss
TV Shows
DeMario Jackson Says Chris Harrison Hated Him
The drama surrounding DeMario Jackson continues. The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant was recently asked what he thought of host Chris Harrison on
by
Suzannah Weiss
Fragrance
Basic Bitch Perfume Obviously Has Notes Of Pumpkin Spice
Ever since the term started floating around the Urban Dictionary and YouTube in 2009, the "basic bitch" archetype has spoken to countless people. We all
by
Suzannah Weiss
Food & Drinks
This Iconic Candy Bar Is Bringing Back Its White Chocolate Variety
As your Halloween candy supply starts to dwindle next month, you'll have a new treat to look forward to: After a year of absence, Twix White is returning
by
Suzannah Weiss
Entertainment
Demi Lovato Basically Just Said There’s A Chance For Her & Wilmer
Between their amicable breakup and their sweet social media shoutouts to each other, Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama have given us faith that exes can
by
Suzannah Weiss
Travel
JetBlue Really Needs To Deal With Its Broken Toilets
Getting a JetBlue flight could soon become easier, as the airline is in the process of creating more room by building 12 additional seats on its A320
by
Suzannah Weiss
Entertainment News
Jane The Virgin
's Justin Baldoni Welcomes His Secon...
Justin Baldoni, known for his role as Rafael Solano on Jane the Virgin, welcomed his second child on October 18. "Our little Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni
by
Suzannah Weiss
Health
This School Banned A 6-Year-Old Trans Girl From Hugging Other Kids
Although North Carolina's anti-trans bathroom bill has been replaced with a less restrictive version – which itself is currently under attack from a
by
Suzannah Weiss
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted