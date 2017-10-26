Demi Lovato Basically Just Said There’s A Chance For Her & Wilmer

Between their amicable breakup and their sweet social media shoutouts to each other, Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama have given us faith that exes can be friends. But while their friendship is the definition of #exgoals, they would undeniably also be #relationshipgoals if they got back together.
Could that ever happen, though? Demi recently suggested she'd be "sorry not sorry" if it did.
On Ellen Degeneres's Ellen's Show Me More Show on YouTube, Demi was presented with a number of actions people sometimes feel sorry for and revealed whether she'd be sorry or "sorry not sorry" about them. She would be sorry about flaking on a party last-minute, but she would not be sorry about showing underboob, snoring on a plane, regifting (she's a fan), or hooking up with an ex. During that last reveal, a photo of her and Wilmer flashed on the screen.
After six years together, the couple announced they'd called it quits in June 2016. "This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another," they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. Since then, they've lived up to that promise. Demi shared an Instagram story of the two with the caption, "best of friends no matter what" a year later.
"I think it’s healthy to be able to start over with someone else," she told Glamour last year. "Being sick was always a part of my relationship with him; I always had something wrong with me. I needed to let go of that. It was hard to depart from somebody who saw everything, but it may be nice to start fresh with somebody. Because that person I was when I was a lot younger is not who I am today."
It sounds like she's not sorry about the relationship or the way it ended.
