Demi Lovato & Wilmer Valderrama Weren't Joking About Staying Friends After Their Breakup

It was around this time last year that, after six years of dating, Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama broke up.
In the year that followed, the former couple only had kind and loving words to say about each other when asked. Valderrama, who stayed busy post-breakup joining the cast of NCIS, wished Lovato "nothing but the most incredible things," in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
At the time they both posted to their respective Instagrams with a message saying, "This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another."
Shortly after the breakup, Lovato opened up on the Elvis Duran and The Morning Show on how she felt since splitting with the That '70s Show star. "I feel really amazing. I feel really great and I'm growing," she said, according to E! News. "My life is just really, really exciting for me because I'm growing. It's new and fresh, and I feel free."
She later went into more detail in the November issue of Glamour on her thoughts about moving on. "I think it’s healthy to be able to start over with someone else," she told the magazine. On numerous occasions, Lovato publicly thanked Valderrama over the years for loving her curves and helping her maintain her sobriety. "Being sick was always a part of my relationship with him; I always had something wrong with me. I needed to let go of that. It was hard to depart from somebody who saw everything, but it may be nice to start fresh with somebody. Because that person I was when I was a lot younger is not who I am today."
Many people when they break up vow to remain friends with their exes in an effort to stay on good terms. This expression of good will often ends in former couples not really being friends in the traditional sense of the word, but rather merely friendly should they run into each other. There is a litany of articles about the pros and cons of remaining friends with your exes and how it can make for a difficult or awkward transition. This does not appear to be the case for Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama.
At the 24-year-old singer's Pride party, the two took a photo together which she shared to her Instagram story with the caption, "best of friends no matter what." It seems that no matter what role they play in each other's lives, that the two are determined to support each other.
