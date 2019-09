In her cover interview for the November issue of Glamour , Demi Lovato offered the unfiltered truth about how she feels after her breakup with longterm boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. In a word, "healthy."Lovato says that for much of her six-year relationship with the actor, 12 years her senior, she was recovering from a very unhealthy lifestyle. The couple called it quits this past June, and since then she has been on a cross-country tour with her close friend Nick Jonas . The singer's slate is as clean as it's ever been, and she says moving on from her ex has been a huge part of that."I think it’s healthy to be able to start over with someone else," she told the magazine. "Being sick was always a part of my relationship with him; I always had something wrong with me. I needed to let go of that. It was hard to depart from somebody who saw everything, but it may be nice to start fresh with somebody. Because that person I was when I was a lot younger is not who I am today."The two had been living together for the past few years, so Lovato is now on her own for the first time in a while. The 24-year-old star is learning more about herself, her feelings, her body , and her sexuality (as she reveals on the track "Body Says"). And that's something to sing about.