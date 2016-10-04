Demi Lovato isn't one to beat around the bush when she has something to say. Earlier in the week she called out fan art for distorting her body. Now she's letting Taylor Swift and her merry squad have it.
Lovato singled out Swift's crew in her cover interview for the November issue of Glamour. In her opinion, the women — including Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Cara Delevingne — present an unrealistic body type.
"This will probably get me in trouble, but I don't see anybody in any sort of squad that has a normal body," she shared. "It's kind of this false image of what people should look like."
The pop star specifically mentioned Swift's star-studded "Bad Blood" video, in which the squad takes up arms against a female foe. The song is thought to reference Swift's falling out with former friend Katy Perry.
"I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that's not women's empowerment," she added.
Not surprisingly, Swift's fans aren't taking too kindly to the criticism. Here we go...
Demi Lovato: *body shames women*— Taylor Swift Updates (@tayIorscurIs) October 4, 2016
Also Demi Lovato: *talks about women empowerment*
Need a rehab again? @ddlovato
Every kind of body is normal. Everybody is normal. Except if you're made by a surgery. @ddlovato— Sean Arcilla (@seanarcilla13) October 4, 2016
Demi Lovato: *victim of fat shaming, had an eating disorder, preaches body positivity.*— Jan ¹³ (@theweelady) October 4, 2016
Also Demi Lovato: Taylor and her squad r 2 skinny!!!
honestly it's sad how much demi lovato needs to put down others to feel even the slightest bit comfortable with herself— taylor swift (@taylvrswift) October 4, 2016
