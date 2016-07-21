Remember that time when Demi Lovato punched one of her backup dancers in the face? Nick Jonas sure does. In a new interview with Billboard magazine, the best friends and tour buddies look back on their long friendship, from their Disney Channel days — which Lovato says gave her "PTSD" — to the Future Now Tour they're co-headlining today.
Lovato was on tour with the Jonas Brothers back in 2010 when she gave one of her backup dancers a black eye. Immediately afterward, the singer quit the tour and checked into rehab, where she sought treatment for depression, self-harming, drug addiction, and an eating disorder.
Getting her friendships back on track was just as important to Lovato as getting well. "After treatment, I had to have some time sober before I wasn't embarrassed to talk to him," Lovato told the magazine. "Nick says I sent text messages, but I don't remember shit." And it was just as difficult for Jonas. After the incident happened, he remembers thinking "that we were going to get sued." He continued, "I mean, it was bad. On top of losing a friend, we have seven dates left, it's a big production, people are expecting to see Demi and that's not going to happen. I was angry, because a week before I pleaded with her to confide in me."
Two years later, they reunited at a show in Los Angeles. "We caught up right before the show, then performed," Lovato told Billboard. "It was an emotional reunion — I got one of my best friends back." And today, the two couldn't seem happier to be BFFs — relying on each other for both laughs and heart-to-hearts on the road. Lovato added, "It's unfortunate I had to go through that stuff in order to appreciate what I have in front of me."
