Getting her friendships back on track was just as important to Lovato as getting well. "After treatment, I had to have some time sober before I wasn't embarrassed to talk to him," Lovato told the magazine. "Nick says I sent text messages, but I don't remember shit." And it was just as difficult for Jonas. After the incident happened, he remembers thinking "that we were going to get sued." He continued, "I mean, it was bad. On top of losing a friend, we have seven dates left, it's a big production, people are expecting to see Demi and that's not going to happen. I was angry, because a week before I pleaded with her to confide in me."