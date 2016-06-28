If you love Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas but weren't lucky enough to score tickets to their summer tour, worry not. On Tuesday morning, Tidal announced some exciting news for fans. Jay Z's subscription streaming service will livestream the pair's opening show in Atlanta on Wednesday. Not a Tidal subscriber? Doesn't matter! Members and nonmembers alike can watch the kickoff of the Honda Civic: Future Now Tour for free.
Nick and Demi are teaming up for a 44-date tour of North America this summer. But if they're not coming to your city — or you just don't have the free cash — tune into the Tidal stream tomorrow night at 8 p.m. Thanks, Hova!
Can’t make it to the Honda Civic Tour? We’re livestreaming #TIDALXFUTURENOW on 6/29 on https://t.co/2FhRAd1iYo. pic.twitter.com/BWwwH8y0dn— TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) June 27, 2016
