Fans Are 'Shipping Nick Jonas & This Female Singer

Imagine the things all of us could accomplish in a day if we didn't speculate about Nick Jonas' love life. Since splitting with Olivia Culpo last year, the singer has been linked to a number of ladies. When he's not flirting with Kate Hudson, he's gushing about dating Lily Collins , then issuing statements that deny he has a girlfriend at all. According to him, he's single, so why can't we just let him be?In other words, let's try to not read too much into his latest move. Jonas has sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a photo on Instagram that shows him with his arm around Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello. What does it mean? Um, probably nothing.