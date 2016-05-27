Update: Nick Jonas Says He's Still Single Despite Dating Rumors

Update: There's still hope, folks.
Despite his comments to The Sun, Jonas is tweeting that he is, in fact, still single.
Despite his comments to The Sun, Jonas is tweeting that he is, in fact, still single.
So...you're saying we still have a shot?
This article was originally published at 10 a.m.
If you're the "Jealous" type, it's probably best you don't read this article. Of course, then you'd miss out on the scoop about Nick Jonas' active dating life.
The singer spilled the beans about his romantic pursuits while serving as guest editor for British newspaper The Sun's Bizarre column this week. Turns out the woman he's been spending time with lately is Lily Collins, daughter of Phil and star of 2012's Mirror Mirror.
“We went out a couple of times," Jonas shared. "She is amazing. We have known each other for years, just running in the same circles."
From the sounds of it, though, he's not quite ready to settle down just yet.
“I’ve enjoyed meeting different people and spending time with people with all the cards on the table," the pop star explained. "All people need human interaction at some level. And at my age, too, dating is important, getting to know yourself by meeting different people, seeing what it’s all about.”
He also spoke about his relationship with Kate Hudson, whom he's reportedly been seeing on and off for the past year. Turns out, she too is "amazing."
"Kate is amazing, she is a great person," he said. "You spend five minutes with her and understand who she is and what she’s about. She has a beautiful spirit. She is lovely. It has been a year of truly being single but meeting great people and being respectful of them.”
Well, at least he's honest.
The singer spilled the beans about his romantic pursuits while serving as guest editor for British newspaper The Sun's Bizarre column this week. Turns out the woman he's been spending time with lately is Lily Collins, daughter of Phil and star of 2012's Mirror Mirror.
“We went out a couple of times," Jonas shared. "She is amazing. We have known each other for years, just running in the same circles."
From the sounds of it, though, he's not quite ready to settle down just yet.
“I’ve enjoyed meeting different people and spending time with people with all the cards on the table," the pop star explained. "All people need human interaction at some level. And at my age, too, dating is important, getting to know yourself by meeting different people, seeing what it’s all about.”
He also spoke about his relationship with Kate Hudson, whom he's reportedly been seeing on and off for the past year. Turns out, she too is "amazing."
"Kate is amazing, she is a great person," he said. "You spend five minutes with her and understand who she is and what she’s about. She has a beautiful spirit. She is lovely. It has been a year of truly being single but meeting great people and being respectful of them.”
Well, at least he's honest.
Advertisement