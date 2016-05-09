Nick Jonas Is Still Being Cryptic About His Relationship With Kate Hudson

The rumor mill has been churning for a while now about a romance between Nick Jonas and Kate Hudson. After all, Jonas did say they have a "beautiful connection." Well, Ellen DeGeneres wants answers, and she took the opportunity to get some when Jonas appeared as a guest on her show Monday.
DeGeneres first remarked that Jonas went to the Met Gala alone. Then she started digging into his love life in general. "You're really single right now?" she asked. He replied: "I really am. Yeah, I really am. You don't believe me." Without missing a beat, DeGeneres followed up: "So how's Kate Hudson doing, she's good?"Jonas said that Hudson's "great," and that they had a group dinner the night before the Met Gala. "It was a group," he insisted.
"Whatever," DeGeneres replied. Jonas just laughed in response. So, yeah, she's clearly not convinced that Jonas is telling her the truth.
For now at least, it seems we're going to have to take Jonas' word at face value. Watch him stand up to Ellen's line of questioning, below.
