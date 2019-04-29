Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Ellen Degeneres
Music
Taylor Swift Regrets Dragging Joe Jonas On
Ellen
by
Kathryn Lindsay
More from Ellen Degeneres
Pop Culture
Kourtney Kardashian Won't Shut The Door On A Khloé & Tristan Thompson Reunion
Kaitlin Reilly
Apr 29, 2019
Pop Culture
Ranking The Greatest Celebrity Pranks Of All Time
Elena Nicolaou
Mar 25, 2019
TV Shows
Charlize Theron Got Seth Rogen Hooked On
The Bachelor
& Colton's...
Alexis Reliford
Feb 16, 2019
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt Responds To Claims His Church Is Anti-LGBTQ With Defe...
Chris Pratt is ready to talk about his church. Well, recently he's kind of always ready to talk about his church (Zoe Church LA), and God, and religion,
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Kevin Hart Says He Isn't Hosting Oscars & Is "Over It"
Kevin Hart will not host the Oscars — for real this time. The comedian stepped back from the gig last month after past homophobic tweets surfaced,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Richard Madden Forgot To Tell His Mum About His Sex Scene In
...
It's hard to tell who is the biggest star in Netflix's Bodyguard: Richard Madden, Richard Madden's jawline, or Richard Madden's butt. For Madden's
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Wait, Is
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Ending?
As with anything good and pure in this world, one day, The Ellen DeGeneres Show — and all its fun celebrity tea spilling — may be no more. That day
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Ellen DeGeneres' First Stand-Up Special In 15 Years Is Defin...
In 2003, Ellen DeGeneres' released Here And Now, her last hour-long HBO stand-up special before she became the host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where's
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Could Jennifer Lopez Have A Christmas Engagement? Ellen Wants It!
Even the former first lady Michelle Obama has struggled to uphold her composure after a good ol’ roasting session from no one other than Ellen
by
Karina Tsui
Pop Culture
Ellen Just Asked Kim Kardashian The Question We've All Wante...
It’s safe to say that there’s been a lot going on with the Kardashian/Jenner clan in 2018. There have been some downs, like Kanye West’s recent
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen Just Ruined John Legend's "All Of Me" As A We...
Chrissy Teigen really does not like feet. “I used to have in my Sports Illustrated contract, no feet” she admitted on The Ellen Show. “I would bury
by
Syd Shaw
Pop Culture
Confirmed: Tristan Thompson Doesn't Like Reliving The Cheati...
Tristan Thompson sure doesn't like all this attention. And that's a real shame, because he just waded into a family that revels in — and made their
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Ariana Grande Gives Teary Tribute To Exes &
First Wives Club<...
If "thank u, next" is how you're feeling about the midterm elections, then you're in luck — the song continues to dominate the cultural conversation.
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Ryan Gosling & Britney Spears Just Had Their Own
Mickey Mouse...
Two Mouseketeers finally reunited, and it feels so good. If you want a list of people important to pop culture, look no further than the cast of The
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
Carrie Underwood Thinks She Looks Different With The Scars From H...
One day, we might forget that Carrie Underwood ever had 40-5o stitches in her face after a nasty trip up the stairs, but today is not that day. The "Cry
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Olivia Wilde's Kids Think Ellen DeGeneres Is Their Real Mother
We all probably wish we were related to Ellen DeGeneres in some way, but I'm not harboring any delusions that I'll be seeing her at family dinner. Then
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Ellen DeGeneres Just Launched A Line With Walmart & It's All...
Your favorite female comedian, dancer, and talk-show host can officially add fashion mogul to her list of accomplishments. While it may not be Ellen
by
Eliza Huber
Sex
Dear Nicki Minaj: Humiliation Is A Kink, Not A Sex Training Tool
When Nicki Minaj appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, she gave viewers some great sex advice: "Do me a favor, ladies. Realize that this is about
by
Kasandra Brabaw
TV Shows
Ellen DeGeneres Opened Up To Jerry Seinfeld About The Harsh Reali...
Ellen DeGeneres opened up about how it was a struggle to get to where she is today during her recently released episode of Comedians In Cars Getting
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Ellen DeGeneres Is Going On Tour For The First Time In 15 Years
Bust out your happy dance. Ellen DeGeneres just announced that she's embarking on a standup comedy tour, An Evening with Ellen DeGeneres, this summer!
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Stop Blaming Ellen Pompeo For
Grey’s Anatomy
Cuts
Earlier this month, Deadline broke the news that two major characters, Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) and Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew), would be
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment News
Allison Janney Almost Chickened Out Of Her Iconic Oscars Speech
Allison Janney changed the course of Oscars history earlier this year when she delivered what had to be one of the best acceptance speeches ever after
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Becca K Had To Rewatch
The Bachelor
To Understand Arie&#...
Becca Kufrin has made peace with her public and invasive breakup with Arie Luyendyk Jr. better than I have with any of my private relationships — in
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
David Spade Might Have Had Too Good A Time At Ellen's Party
Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party should probably be put in history textbooks. The host and comedian invited seemingly every celebrity in Hollywood,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
There Is Only One Place That J Lawr Eats Cake Pops Next To Leonar...
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is good at many things, from trying to trick the Kardashians into revealing pregnancy news to scaring guests with physical
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
How Much Sex Is In
Fifty Shades Freed
? Don't Ask Ja...
Fifty Shades Freer is about to make its steamy Valentine's Day release, and while you might be excited about it, star Jamie Dornan couldn't seem more
by
Madison Medeiros
Entertainment
Megan Mullally Had No Idea Ellen DeGeneres' Roommates Were H...
Will & Grace star Megan Mullally and Ellen DeGeneres — who, despite Eric Trump's claims, is probably not part of a government conspiracy — have been
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Demi Lovato Doesn't Care What You Think About Her Swimsuit I...
Demi Lovato is done with anyone who thinks they have the right to say anything about her body, she said in an interview on Monday's Ellen DeGeneres Show.
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
US News
Eric Trump Suggested Ellen Is Part Of A Government Conspiracy & S...
Possibly jealous that his older brother's been getting all the viral tweets, Eric Trump expressed his disbelief at Twitter's follow suggestions for him
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Entertainment
The Cast Of
Pitch Perfect
May All Be Future Serial Killers
According to actress Brittany Snow, everyone has serial killer tendencies. Don't worry, this doesn't mean that everyone on the planet has the capacity or
by
Olivia Harrison
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted