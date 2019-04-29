Kourtney Kardashian Won't Shut The Door On A Khloé & Tristan Thompson Reunion

The already rocky relationship between Khloé Kardashian and former partner Tristan Thompson officially ended after rumors swirled that Thompson hooked up with Khloé’s friend and Good American model, Jordyn Woods. It was the second cheating scandal under Thompson’s belt, with the first going public back in October 2018 mere days before Khloé gave birth to the pair’s daughter, True. If this is a “fool me once” situation, then Khloé and her NBA star beau will likely never, ever get back together. However, Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian isn’t so sure she’s ready to be so positive about the future of the one-time couple.
Advertisement
On Monday, Kourtney appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and gave an update on whether she thinks that Khloé and Thompson could reunite. Kourtney was careful in making sure not to write off a reunion completely.
"I mean, I don’t know. I don’t think that deeply into it. But I know that she’s very strong. She’s in a really good place,” Kourtney told DeGeneres. “I know what it’s like to want to make your family stay together, because I worked really hard at that for many years. But, you know, this is what’s happening right now."
Kourtney, of course, is talking about her relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children, whom she now co-parents with from a friendly place. After multiple breakups and reunions, Kourtney found that their relationship works better without the romance — which could very well be what happens with Khloé and Thompson at the end of the day.
Ultimately, though, Kourtney said Khloé is far more focused on her family than on her love life — so maybe no decision about Thompson’s place in her life has really been figured out yet.
“She’s really good at dealing with her emotions, and I think that moments like this really bring our family closer together,” Kourtney explained. “Like, you realize how important family is, and that’s the best she can do. And she’s the best mom to her daughter, and that’s where her energy is going forward.”
At the very least, Khloé is not cutting Thompson out of her life. The two appeared together in a Snapchat video at True's first birthday party, though how much talking they actually did is unclear. Though apart, the two are putting the focus where it should be: on their daughter, True.
Advertisement