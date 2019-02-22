The 7 Craziest Fan Theories About What's Really Going On With Jordyn, Khloé & Tristan

This is the world's (yes, the world cares about this!) favorite theory: Kris Jenner did it. She's a powerful puppet master who knows how to craft a narrative, and her greatest work is our greatest entertainment. While it's titillating to think that Kris can concoct drama out of thin air to coincide, oh-so-synergistically, with the premiere of a new season of her family's reality show...it's probably not true. Plus, if it's fake and Kris planted it, then she just potentially ruined the reputation of her daughter's best friend. That's low. Even for her.