Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West's Fake Friends In New KUWTK Season 16 Trailer

If it feels like the Kardashians just came out of the woodwork with Kim Kardashian appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night, Kourtney Kardashian appearing on Good Morning America on Thursday morning, and Kendall Jenner appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday afternoon, it's because they are. The family has been active social media, but overall pretty low-key the past few months and that's because they were deep in production of season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And a new trailer is finally here. I say finally because this season looks good.
Advertisement
From the trailer, this is what we're getting into come March 31 when KUWTK returns: Khloé is ready to choose True over everyone else, including her own family. Kourtney is trying to work out things with Scott Disick in a platonic way (she also has a crush on Kanye?). Kim is sticking up for Kanye left and right as they also prepare to welcome their fourth child via surrogate. Kendall is modeling. Kylie is mostly MIA (pregnant? married? We'll have to wait for the season finale for that I'm sure). And Kris is along for all the rides.
Below, the first peek at the upcoming season of the best reality show on TV!
Advertisement