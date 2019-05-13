Skip navigation!
Kendall Jenner
Pop Culture
Why Kendall Jenner Keeps Her Love Live Private
by
Jenna Milliner-Waddell
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 16, Episode 6 Recap: Hey, Rob!
Morgan Baila
May 13, 2019
Beauty
Kendall Jenner Just Filed A Trademark For Her Own Beauty Line
Rachel Lubitz
May 9, 2019
Fashion
The Kardashian-Jenners Channeled Cher and The Little Mermaid For The Met Gala After...
Eliza Huber
May 7, 2019
Pop Culture
Which Kardashian-Jenners Attended The 2019 Met Gala?
Not every star scores an invite to the Met Gala, but you better believe that most of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew are on the guest list. The
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 16, Episode 5 Rec...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,
by
Morgan Baila
TV Recaps
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 16, Episode 4 Rec...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
The Kardashians Just Posted A Candid Easter Card — & It Gives A C...
Following a particularly special Easter Sunday at church — and by church we mean Kanye West's Sunday Service at Coachella — the Kardashians got
by
Natalie Morin
Beauty
The One Beauty Product Kendall Jenner Always Uses Before A Date
While some people are itching to know who Kendall Jenner is dating, we're more invested in her beauty routine behind the scenes, before she steps out onto
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Kendall Jenner and North West Wear Matching $1,300 Tops
Is Kendall Jenner taking style cues from North West? Some eagle-eyed observers seem to think so. According to E! News, Kendall recently stepped out in a
by
Mekita Rivas
TV Recaps
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 16, Episode 3 Rec...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Justin Bieber Wants The World To Know How Thirsty He Is For Haile...
Hey Justin and Hailey Bieber, get a room! Or at the very least your own comment thread. When Kendall Jenner posted a photo with Hailey Bieber, I doubt
by
Alexis Reliford
Pop Culture
Literal Supermodel Kendall Jenner Has Always Felt Like The Loner ...
It's not (always) easy to be a part of the Kardashian empire. The five sisters — Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Jordyn Woods Continues Her Comeback At Jaden Smith's Coachel...
Scandal where? Jordyn Woods’s career seems to be flourishing despite the drama surrounding her personal life — and she just made an appearance onstage
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
Pop Culture
Justin Bieber Wants To Have A Great Coachella With Kendall Jenner
When it comes to music fests, none is as star-studded as Coachella. This year, the festival, which runs for two weekends in April, should prove no
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian Wants To Set Up Kendall With A Kennedy
This subtle moment in Kim Kardashian's latest Vogue profile proves she's definitely Kris Jenner's daughter. The reality star, businesswoman, and future
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Recaps
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Episode 2 Recap: Kourtne...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Kris Jenner & Scooter Braun Control Clients Worth Billions — But ...
In Greek mythology, the Fates controlled the destinies of men. In Hollywood, that power lies with 37-year-old Scooter Braun and 63-year-old Kris Jenner.
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 16 Premiere: The ...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Kendell Jenner Just Addressed Her Risky Role In The Fyre Fest Scam
In an era of big, sensational scams that keep on giving — Operation Varsity Blues, the SoHo Grifter, Theranos — it’s hard to pick the most notable
by
Sara Hendricks
Pop Culture
Breaking Down 31 Days Of Non-Stop Kardashian Drama
The drama that will come to define the first half of 2019 is, hands down, the messy situation between Khloé Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, and Tristan
by
Morgan Baila
Beauty
Rainbow Nails Are Trending — & Kendall Jenner Is The Latest Fan
Kendall Jenner has been very into her nails as of late. This spring, she's worn conventional solid polish colors — like glossy black and sheer nude —
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Kendall Jenner Finally Wore Her Cow-Print Manicure
When Kendall Jenner does anything — wears green liner, contemplates bangs, lends her face to a controversial campaign — it trends on Twitter faster
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Is Kylie Jenner Bringing Kendall Into Her Makeup Dynasty? Here&#x...
There's no pumping the brakes for Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar makeup empire. Just off officially reaching seven figures and dropping a product
by
Thatiana Diaz
Pop Culture
Fan Or Not, The Kardashians Have You Trapped In Their Scandalous Web
Since 2007, the Kardashian family has been reeling in millions of viewers, eager and sometimes desperate, to get a closer look at the too-crazy-to-be-true
by
Morgan Baila
Fashion
Kendall Jenner Made News For More Than One Reason At The Vanity F...
Surprise, surprise: Kendall Jenner's 'fit made quite the red carpet show at last night's Vanity Fair After Party. Although she just walked in Versace's
by
Eliza Huber
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Reveals Kylie's Weirdest Eating Habits
Based on her recent Instagram posts, Kylie Jenner has gotten into the routine of eating bacon, avocado slices, and well-done scrambled eggs for breakfast
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
12 Romantic (& Minimalist) Makeup Looks — Just In Time For Valent...
Think about your favorite date-night makeup look. Maybe it was a rose-tinted lipstick you wore to a Yankees game in the middle of August, or the shimmery
by
Megan Decker
Pop Culture
Kendall Jenner Finally Confirmed A Major Rumor About Her Love Life
Taking after her sister, Kendall Jenner keeps things pretty hush-hush about her love life, but after months of speculation, the model has finally
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
TV Shows
Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West's Fake Friends In New
If it feels like the Kardashians just came out of the woodwork with Kim Kardashian appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night,
by
Morgan Baila
Beauty
Just Like You, Kendall Jenner Is Considering Getting Bangs
Every winter, countless women ask themselves a simple, yet potentially life-altering question: "Should I get bangs?" With the cool weather eliminating the
by
Rachel Lubitz
