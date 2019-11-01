Kendall Jenner's hair doesn't typically make headlines because she doesn't switch it up all that often. While the supermodel has worn streaky blonde highlights and faux bangs in the name of fashion, by in large, she keeps her dark brunette hair at a manageable length — spilling just past her shoulders — and sticks with a few classic styles that appear effortless.
There's no denying that Jenner and her go-to hairstylist, Ouai founder Jen Atkin, have perfected every iteration of the polished, cool-girl hairstyle — from the undone updo to beach waves. In honor of Jenner's 24th birthday on November 3rd, we're breaking down the five simple hairstyles she's made her signature.