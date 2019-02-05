Story from Beauty

Just Like You, Kendall Jenner Is Considering Getting Bangs

Rachel Lubitz
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images.
Every winter, countless women ask themselves a simple, yet potentially life-altering question: "Should I get bangs?" With the cool weather eliminating the variable of forehead sweat, and our favorite celebrities giving us major hair inspirationDakota Johnson and Sandra Oh included — the yearly siren call is perhaps too great to resist.
If her latest Instagram is any indication, you can count Kendall Jenner as one of the millions of women questioning the future of her hairstyle at this very moment. In a photo and series of videos posted on Monday evening, Jenner showed off long, eyebrow-grazing bangs, posing the question: "Yes, no, maybe so?"
The nature of that question leads us to believe these are clip-ins, but if it means anything at all, we have to say we're into it — especially because this new fringe makes her look nearly identical to her mom Kris Jenner, who's been effortlessly rocking bangs for as long as we've known her. And honestly, if Jenner needed any proof that she could pull this look off, who better to look to than mom?
