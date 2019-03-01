The words "curly bangs" immediately call to mind bad '80s perms and hilarious jazzercise videos. Seriously, we can see Jennifer Beals and her teased fringe from Flashdance as clear as day if we close our eyes. But as with all old trends coming back to
haunt influence us, curly bangs are boomeranging in a good way — sans the hairspray (thank God).
"It's a fun way to switch up your look," Mia Emilio, senior stylist at Devachan Salon, tells Refinery29. "For every 10 clients I have, three or four of them are asking for full fringe [bangs] or a side fringe look."
But before you assume that curly bangs won't work for you — because, let's get real, that's exactly what you were thinking — let us show you all the inspiration you need to pull it off confidently. Ahead, a few curly girls that will change your mind about bangs and have you calling your stylist ASAP.