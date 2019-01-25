Story from Beauty

Curls & Fringes Are A Match Made In Heaven — Here's Proof

Thatiana Diaz
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images.
The words "curly fringe" immediately call to mind bad '80s perms and hilarious jazzercise videos. But as with all old trends coming back to haunt influence us, curly bangs are boomeranging in a good way — sans a whole entire can of hairspray.
"It's a fun way to switch up your look," Mia Emilio, senior stylist at Devachan Salon, tells Refinery29. "For every 10 clients I have, three or four of them are asking for full fringes or a side fringe look."
But before you assume that a curly fringe won't work for you — because, let's get real, that's exactly what you were thinking — let us show you all the inspiration you need to pull it off confidently. Ahead, a few curly girls that will change your mind about bangs and have you calling your stylist ASAP.
Related Stories
This Is Summer 2019's Most Popular Haircut
The Best Hairstyle Inspiration For Your 2019 Cut
This Hair Treatment Transformed My Curls

More from Hair

R29 Original Series